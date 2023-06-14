Travis Scott has been taking every opportunity to promote his upcoming album, UTOPIA, as of late. He’s been teasing the LP’s drop using some unexpected methods, including being seen with security handcuffed to a briefcase with “UTOPIA” scratched onto it. He brought the briefcase along with him to Cannes Film Festival last month, teasing the album at the premiere of The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s new series, The Idol. Now, he’s brought the briefcase backstage on SZA’s “SOS” tour. New photos show the artist rocking a SZA t-shirt, while his security sits handcuffed to the famous briefcase.

Earlier this month, Travis Scott also joined SZA at her Amsterdam “SOS” tour stop. The two performed her songs “Love Galore” and “Low” together. It was recently also reported that Scott will also be featured on Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming LP, The Pink Tape. Last month, he previewed a new track alongside Bad Bunny at a performance. The preview left fans to wonder whether or not the collab will be featured on his upcoming album.

Travis Scott Continues To Tease UTOPIA

Earlier this year, Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone told Billboard that fans can expect to hear the album this month. Though the album’s official release date is yet to be confirmed, fans are eagerly awaiting Scott’s latest effort. Social media users went wild with speculation earlier this month after Scott’s producer, Mike Dean, shared a photo on social media of him opening up the UTOPIA briefcase. Fan theories on the LP’s release date took over the comments section.

The artist also shared his thoughts on the meaning behind UTOPIA at the end of last month. He told Pin-Up magazine, “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind.” He went on to say, “But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”

