Travis Scott and his producer Mike Dean were recently spotted working on Scott’s upcoming album, UTOPIA, at Abbey Road Studios. Dean shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, writing “WE AT ABBEY!” The London recording studio is known for becoming a home base for The Beatles in the ’60s, later being renamed after their 1969 LP, Abbey Road. Travis Scott and his security team recently recreated the iconic album cover, walking in a line outside the studio with Scott’s famous UTOPIA briefcase in tow.

Scott has continued to tease the highly-anticipated album, being spotted several times recently with security toting the UTOPIA briefcase. Last week, Mike Dean even opened it, hinting to fans that the LP may be coming soon. He shared a photo on Instagram looking into the open briefcase, asking fans “What’s in the case?” This, of course, led to fans speculating on the album’s release date in the comments section. Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone previously said that the album is set to drop sometime this month, but no official release date has been confirmed.

Travis Scott At Abbey Road Studios

Travis Scott & Mike Dean working on UTOPIA together at Abbey 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/AhVlAYjTfk — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 16, 2023

According to Complex, fans may have a SZA feature to look forward to sometime in the near future. The outlet claims that a source told them the two have been recording new music together as of late. Behind-the-scenes photos of SZA’s “SOS” tour recently showed a member of her security team handcuffed to the UTOPIA briefcase. Scott also joined the songstress on stage at her tour stop in Amsterdam.

At a performance last month, Scott also teased a new collab with Bad Bunny, playing a snippet of the unreleased track at a Monaco club. This left listeners thinking that the Puerto Rican rapper may appear on UTOPIA. Fans also suspect that The Weeknd could be featured on the upcoming album. Last month, he shared photos alongside a security guard cuffed to the UTOPIA briefcase. Scott and the briefcase also made appearances at the premiere of The Weeknd’s series, The Idol, at Cannes Film Festival.

