- MusicKanye West Is Reportedly Making Songs At A Rapid Pace Amid New Album RumorsKanye West has fans excited for new music.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Allegedly Has "Unapproved" Recording Of Their DaughterNipsey Hussle's estate continues to battle his ex in court.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott And Mike Dean Work On "UTOPIA" At Abbey Road StudiosThe pair was spotted at the iconic recording studio earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Case: Potential Juror Jailed For Recording TrialJudge Glanville scolded the juror for ignoring his clear instructions on what not to do in the courtroom.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBabyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney HoustonBabyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe."By Cole Blake
- NewsMeek Mill Weighs In On Amber Heard Secretly Recording Johnny DeppThe rapper doesn't vibe with people who can record "someone [they] love," adding that it will "never sit well for me."By Erika Marie
- TechUnheard Whitney Houston Song Demo To Be Auctioned Off As Part Of Limited NFT CollectionThe collection will be available on the Quincy Jones-backed "OneOf" music NFT platform. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureTekashi 6ix9ine Confronts Stranger Recording Him: "You Just Like Meek"Tekashi 6ix9ine went off on a stranger who was recording him, saying he's "just like Meek."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Caught On Recording Pressuring Georgia Secretary Of State To "Find 11,780 Votes"Trump makes veiled threats as well.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBig Sean Has Finished Recording "Detroit 2"Big Sean takes to Instagram to confirm that his highly-anticipated album "Detroit 2" has wrapped up the recording stages. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPolo G & Young Thug Are Locked In The StudioPolo G confirms that he and Young Thug have been putting in work in the studio, fuelling album speculation in the process. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Caught Relative "Secretly Recording" Him During ArgumentThe rapper believes "fame kinda ruined & changed" things for him now that his family is recording their conversations.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake's "Album Mode" Continues With Bass-Heavy BangerDrake remains deep in "album mode," kicking back while the beat of an unreleased banger bounces off his mansion walls. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug Recorded Chris Brown Mixtape In One DayYoung Thug says that he recorded all of his verses for his collaborative mixtape with Chris Brown in one day.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAmber Heard Steps Out With New Girlfriend Bianca ButtiAmber Heard stepped out with new girlfriend, Bianca Butti, days after she was heard confessing to hitting ex-husband Johnny Depp in a leaked audio clip from their ongoing abuse case. By Lynn S.
- BarsRemy Ma Put On Blast For Her Questionable Bars About Motherhood In "L&HH" ClipRemy made a bold statement about what a "real" mother is.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Explains Why He's Spending New Year's Eve AloneDon't worry, it's "for the right reasons."By Noah C
- GossipFloyd Mayweather's Ex-GF Claims She Recorded His Calls Out Of Safety Concerns: ReportShantel Jackson admitted that she recorded calls with Mayweather without him knowing.By Aron A.
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Feuds With Benny The Butcher & Griselda Fans Over "Dreamer Sessions"A feud between Guapdad 4000 and Benny The Butcher was instigated by a controlling 3rd party.By Devin Ch
- SportsTyreek Hill Allegedly Threatened Fiancee: "You Need To Be Terrified Of Me, Too"Tyreek Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal recorded the whole affair as an insurance policy.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAmazon Really Hires Employees To Listen To Your Alexa DemandsAlexa knows too much.By Chantilly Post
- MusicFlatbush Zombies' Member Samples Mother's "Gravesite" For Group's Upcoming MusicErick Arc Elliott finds an unorthodox way to honor his mother's life.By Devin Ch