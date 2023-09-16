Nipsey Hussle’s Baby Mama Allegedly Has “Unapproved” Recording Of Their Daughter

Nipsey Hussle's ex, Tanisha Foster, continues to battle the late artist's estate in court. Over the years, their legal back and forth has primarily surrounded the custody of their 14-year-old daughter, Emani. Most recently, Emani's legal advocate, William Spiller, accused Foster of being in possession of an "unlawful" recording of the teen.

Though it remains unclear exactly what the recording is, Spiller notes that any conversation he has with Emani is protected under the law, and her having the recording is in violation of their attorney-client privilege. He claims that she's failed to relinquish the tape, which he calls “surreptitious, unlawful, [and] unapproved.”

Tanisha Foster Continues To Battle Nipsey Hussle's Estate

Rapper Nipsey Hussle performs onstage during the Power 106 Powerhouse festival at Glen Helen Amphitheatre on May 12, 2018 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“It cannot be stressed enough that such a recording is unlawful,” Spiller emphasizes. He wants sanctions adding up to $2,500 filed against her, but according to her, she doesn't have to pay up. Foster is now working to try to get Spiller removed from his position as Emani's guardian ad litem, though she failed to specify a reason why. Nipsey Hussle's family members are Emani's primary legal guardians, after a judge ruled in 2019 not to give Foster guardianship. Instead, Nipsey's siblings Samantha Smith and Sam Asghedom as well as his mother Angelique Smith, were given custody. At the time, they described Foster as being "unfit" to be Emani's primary guardian.

His estate has also gone back and forth with the mother of his other child in the past, Lauren London. Regardless, both of his children are expected to inherit around $1 million from their late father. London and Foster continue to celebrate Nipsey after his 2021 death, with various heartfelt social media posts. What do you think of the legal battle between Nipsey's ex and his estate? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nipsey Hussle.

