tanisha foster
- Pop CultureNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Allegedly Has "Unapproved" Recording Of Their DaughterNipsey Hussle's estate continues to battle his ex in court.By Caroline Fisher
- GramNipsey Hussle's BM Grieves In Heartbreaking Message: "I Would Have Took Those Bullets"Tanisha Foster issues a heartbreaking message detailing her bond with Nipsey Hussle. By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Says "I Stood By His Side When No One Else Was There"The mother of Nipsey Hussle's first child now goes by the aka Chyna Hussle, and she's making her longtime loyalty to the late West Coast rap star known.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Speaks Out On His BirthdayTanisha Foster wishes Nipsey Hussle a happy birthday.By Alex Zidel
- GramNipsey Hussle's Baby Mother Warns Fans Of Fake GoFundMe PageTanisha Foster isn't asking for money. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mother Tanisha Foster Refutes Claims Of "Unfit Parenting"Tanisha Foster is fighting to gain full custody of 10-year old Emani, in the wake of Nipsey's death.By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Family: Mother Of Rapper's Daughter Is An Unfit ParentNipsey's family is fighting for a better guardian for his daughter. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Family Believes Emani's Mom Is "Unfit" To Care For Her: ReportThe battle for custody continues.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Facing Jail For DUITanisha Foster is being ordered to attend AA meetings.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Plans To Fight Hard Against His Family: ReportMillions of dollars are at stake.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Sister Will Retain Custody Of His Daughter, Ex Is "Pissed Off"Their next date in court is scheduled for July.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Has A Warrant Out For Her ArrestTanisha Foster skipped a scheduled court appearance and is now a wanted woman.By Alex Zidel