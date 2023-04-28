Bars
- MusicNicki Minaj "Big Foot": A Lyrical Breakdown Of The Megan Thee Stallion DissSome familiar bars, threatening warnings, connections to other male rappers, and words on Meg's deceased mother make up the savagery of "Big Foot." Do you think Nicki lived up to the hype?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Takes Aim On "Hiss": Breaking Down The Bars Toward Her TargetsMegan Thee Stallion let it all out on "Hiss," and as she told "The Breakfast Club" on Friday (Jan 26) morning, "Hit dogs holler."By Erika Marie
- MusicIce Spice Drops Questionable Bars In New Snippet, Fans Rip It To ShredsRappers need to trash the feces comparison bars. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureDoja Cat's "Wet Vagina" Song Calls Out Kardashian Family's "Pretty, Plastic" FacesBesides name-dropping the famous family, Doja also seems to reference her relationship with J. Cyrus several times on her new "Scarlet" album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLul Tim Reacts To King Von Murder Charges Being Dropped On "Left A Stain" SingleAre you surprised to see Lul Tim regain his freedom?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMelle Mel Hits Back At Eminem's "Realest" Diss Track: Stream"No apologies, this ain’t a disclaimer / I’m the king of legend, the first hall of famer," Melle rhymes on his response to Slim Shady.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLizzo's Best Bars About Self-AcceptanceLet’s revisit the positive messages in Lizzo’s discography. By Demi Phillips
- MusicIce Spice's "Like..? (Deluxe)" Appears To Diss Latto More Than OnceBoth "How High?" and "Butterfly Ku" make mention of Latto's hit single, "Put It On Da Floor."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGucci Mane Shades Wack 100 On "Bluffin" Collab With Lil BabyAre you feeling Gucci's latest single?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Explains "F*ck The Industry Pt. 2" Diss To Lil YachtyAfter Lil Boat used a 50 Cent meme to react to YB's shade, the latter artist made it clear exactly why he's got beef with the former.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMac Miller Trends On Twitter After Jack Harlow Makes Eminem Comparison On "Jackman""Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever / The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters," the Kentucky native rhymes on his new release's second track.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Jackman": Jack Harlow Is The "Hardest White Boy" Since Eminem, He Says On New AlbumThe Kentucky native has often cited Slim Shady as one of his biggest inspirations.By Hayley Hynes