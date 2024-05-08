Kendrick Lamar "6:16 In LA": The Best Bars

By now, so many shots have been fired in the brutal rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake that some of the disses have been completely buried. Kendrick's "6:16 In LA" has been largely overlooked due to the track not being available on streaming platforms, though the song does have some incredibly scathing lyrics. The track premiered exclusively through Kendrick Lamar's official Instagram account in the early morning hours of Friday, May 3, and ultimately served as the calm before the storm, with the harshest diss tracks of the entire feud releasing back to back later that very evening.

Now that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef seems to have at least slowed down, it's worth revisiting "6:16 In LA" and discussing some of the best bars on the song. Without any further preamble, here are a few of the strongest lyrical showings on the diss.

Kendrick Prays & Comes From Love

Unlike some of the other tracks to come out of this feud, Kendrick Lamar opens up "6:16 In LA" with a few bars that aren't direct insults or ad hominem attacks. Instead, "6:16 In LA" begins with the Compton rapper offering something of an explanation to both Drake and his fans as to why he's engaging in this beef to begin with. He states, "Three angels watchin' me all the time/ Put my children to sleep with a prayer, then close my eyes/ Definition of peace Tell me who gon' stop me? I come from love/ Estelle cover my heart, then open me up." Through these bars, Kendrick asserts that he has found peace within his life and enjoys quiet luxury and family values.

Familial and spiritual relationships rapidly became a focal point of the feud between Kendrick and Drake, as the PGLang founder has accused Drake of being a deadbeat father with no spiritual connection to god. Kendrick centers this lack of godliness with Drake's many flaws and alleged lifestyle missteps and later commands the Toronto artist to seek therapy and look within.

Drake Is Using Media Drones To Do His Dirty Work

Kendrick responds to some foul play within the music media industry in this track, arguing that Drake has streamers and podcasters on his payroll, including DJ Akademiks. He raps, "Yeah, somebody's lyin', I can see the vibes on Ak/ Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back/ Ain't no brownie points for beating your chest, harassin' Ant/ F*ckin' with good people make good people go to bat." Kendrick also takes this opportunity to defend his manager Anthony Saleh, whom Drake shaded multiple times on social media following his release of the track "Push Ups." This lyric seems to be the last warning shot to Drake that things are about to escalate far beyond a simple showing of rap skill, as Kendrick takes issue with his opponent making the beef personal by calling out the people in his corner.

Kendrick first alluded to his willingness to take things further with lyrics such as "you a master manipulator and habitual liar too. But don't tell no lie about me and I won't tell truths 'bout you" on "Euphoria." Kendrick later reiterated this position in the explosive song "Meet The Grahams," where he raps, "This supposed to be a good exhibition within the game. But you f***ed up the moment you called out my family's name. Why you had to stoop so low to discredit some decent people? Guess integrity is lost when the metaphors doesn't reach you."

Kendrick Claims To Have A Mole In The OVO Camp

Kendrick continues on the scathing record, "Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see/ Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/ Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it." This is one of the most fascinating bars in the entire beef, as Kendrick claims to have multiple moles within Drake's camp who are only pretending to like Drake for his money and popularity.

At first, fans assumed this lyric was in place just to stoke Drake's paranoia. Of course, the release of "Meet The Grahams" later that very evening seemed to confirm what Kendrick had to say in "6:16 In LA." Kendrick seems to have had insider information regarding Drake's next moves, as he was able to drop a diss record responding to Drake's "Family Matters" in less than an hour's time, with direct rebuttals to lyrics from the brand new song.

Kendrick caps this bar off with a flat and absolutely scathing "you must be a terrible person" which cuts directly to the core. Here, the former TDE signee confirms once again that this beef goes much deeper than rap and stems from his unabashed purported hatred for Drake as a man, an artist, and everything Drake represents.

Kendrick Is Too Boring In His Personal Life To Get Cancelled

By now, both sides have accused the other of scrounging around in the streets to dig up dirt. Kendrick and Drake have both levied some incredibly serious accusations at one another, though neither of them have provided receipts to fully back up the claims that they have made. Regarding this, Kendrick preemptively raps, "It was fun until you started to put money in the streets/ Then lost money 'cause they came back with no receipts/ I'm sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace/ But war-ready if the world is ready to see you bleed." On these bars in "6:16 In LA," Kendrick seems to confirm that Drake offered money to people who know him in his personal life in return for salacious gossip. Kendrick claims that Drake came up short on this front, as no such dirt exists.

Fans can assume that this is at least partially true, as Drake famously executed this strategy back in 2018 while trying to get back at Pusha T for the groundbreaking release of the diss record "The Story of Adidon." Ultimately, Drake never managed to find any scathing dirt on Pusha T and never crafted a response to the record, essentially conceding the win to Push. Kendrick lives an incredibly private life and often refuses to make any of his personal business public, meaning it would likely be even more difficult to get any inside info on him.

Drake's Opps Might Be Closer Than He Thinks

In perhaps the most scathing bars of the entire track, Kendrick nears the conclusion of "6:16 In LA" with the lyrics, "Your entourage is only to hustle you/ A hundred n****s that you got on salary, and twenty of 'em want you as a casualty/ And one of them is actually next to you/ And two of them is practically tired of your lifestyle, just don't got the audacity to tell you." Here, he suggests that Drake's camp is full of disloyal opportunists, secretly rooting for his downfall. Kendrick takes things a step further, arguing that a large percentage of Drake's so-called friends actually want him to outright die. The cover art of "Meet The Grahams" also confirms the suggestion that some of Kendrick's moles are in extremely close proximity to Drake, featuring some of Drake's personal belongings and even a few of his prescription medications.

While no hip hop fan wants to see this battle escalate into physical violence, Kendrick seems to be offering a stern warning to Drake throughout all of his diss records. The warning asks that Drake change his lifestyle and find god before something unfortunate happens to him, whether that means a possible assault from a rival rapper or even a loss of life.

