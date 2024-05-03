6:16 in la
- MusicJack Dorsey Likes Kendrick Lamar’s Old Tweet About His First Toronto Show Amid Drake BeefJack Dorsey is tuned in.ByCaroline Fisher185 Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Inspires Hilarious Memes Following The Release Of "6:16 In LA"The internet has been working overtime. ByAlexander Cole1231 Views
- Music50 Cent Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA," Claims Drake Has A Bomb On The WayFif is loving this.ByAlexander Cole1.7K Views
- MusicAl Green Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Sampling His Song On New Drake Diss "6:16 In LA"It's speculated that Kendrick used the sample to hint at Drake's industry ties.ByCaroline Fisher1.8K Views
- MusicKash Doll Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Apparent Name-Drop On "6:16 In LA"Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss is making waves.ByCaroline Fisher2.3K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA": Fans Theorize OJ Simpson & Father's Day Ties In Drake Diss' TitleIt seems like Kendrick Lamar gave Drake the "quintuple entendre" he asked for... before he even got to his actual verse.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.3K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Plays 4D Chess With Drake By Including Taylor Swift's Producer On "6:16 In LA"Kendrick seems to know what he's doing.ByAlexander Cole5.1K Views
- MusicDJ Akademiks Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Calling Him "Compromised" On Drake Diss "6:16 In LA"Akademiks had to respond.ByAlexander Cole3.2K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Claims Drake Is Being Backstabbed By OVO On "6:16 In LA""Know the wires in your circle should puzzle you."ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Goes Back To Back On Drake With"6:16 In LA," Fans React To Kendrick's Second Diss TrackKendrick continues to impress.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views