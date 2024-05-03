Kendrick Lamar Plays 4D Chess With Drake By Including Taylor Swift's Producer On "6:16 In LA"

Kendrick Lamar delivered a scathing takedown of Drake on the song "Euphoria." This was released on Tuesday, early in the morning. Overall, fans couldn't help but be mesmerized by just how much of a hater Kendrick truly is. After all, he has been gearing up for this beef for about 10 years now. However, no one could have predicted just how battle-ready he is. In fact, on Friday, Kendrick decided to double down with a new track called "6:16 In LA." It was a bold move, albeit one that is paying off in the eyes of the fans.

Now that this new song has been released, fans are looking for some hidden meanings. As it turns out, Kendrick has given fans plenty to analyze. In fact, the producers of this new song are drawing quite a bit of attention. As you can see down below, Sounwave and Jack Antonoff are responsible for this song. This is very interesting as Antonoff is known for being Taylor Swift's main producer. With Drake roasting Kendrick for his proximity to Taylor, it seems as though Kendrick is trying to be a bit cheeky here.

Kendrick Lamar Is Quite Literally "Taylor Made"

It is one of those easter eggs that you cannot help but laugh at. Furthermore, it is too much of a coincidence to simply dismiss. At a quick glance, it seems like this is all very calculated. Kendrick has never done things just to do them. There is always a reason and motive behind everything he does. With "6:16 In LA," that could not be any clearer.

Let us know what you think of Kendrick Lamar including Jack Antonoff as a producer on the song, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a solid easter egg that will get fans energized? How do you believe Drake is going to respond to all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

