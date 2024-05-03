Kendrick Lamar Goes Back To Back On Drake With"6:16 In LA," Fans React To Kendrick's Second Diss Track

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Kendrick continues to impress.

Kendrick Lamar delivered a diss track called "Euphoria" on Tuesday and it immediately sent the hip-hop world into a frenzy. Overall, this is a song that fans were hoping for given Drake's lyrical assault on "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." In the end, "Euphoria" proved to be a massive win for Kendrick, as most fans have him up right now. On Friday, however, Kendrick decided to double down. He hinted that he would on "Euphoria," although fans were not taking the threat seriously. As it turns out, they should have been.

Today, we got "6:16 In LA." This is not a scathing and energetic takedown like "Euphoria." Instead, it is a laid back track that is meant to poke the bear and inspire some paranoia within Drake. For instance, Kendrick takes shots at the OVO operation, claiming that there are double agents who are now working for him. He claims that Drake's inner circle wants to see him fail. Moreover, he claims the OVO camp has tried to find dirt on Kendrick, but they have come up empty as he lives a pretty boring life.

Kendrick Lamar Drops Another One

As you can imagine, fans have begun reacting to the song on social media. For now, the reactions skew heavily in Kendrick's favor. Fans are extremely excited and energized by what is going on here. Some are curious as to how Drake is going to respond to all of this. Meanwhile, others are impressed with just how war-ready Kendrick is. Some felt like he was going M.I.A., but it is clear that he wants to bury Drake, once and for all.

Fans React

Let us know what you thought of this new track from Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Are you impressed with this back-to-back-esque diss track? Or was this a bit of a miss in the end? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

