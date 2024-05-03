Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Inspires Hilarious Memes Following The Release Of "6:16 In LA"

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

The internet has been working overtime.

Kendrick Lamar has been on a mission to take down Drake as of late. Overall, it almost felt like Lamar was never going to respond to Drake. After all, he has never fully involved himself in a rap feud. However, with "Euphoria," Lamar proved everyone wrong. He delivered a scathing new track and fans were absolutely mesmerized by what he was able to do. On Friday, Kendrick decided to double down with a back-to-back-style track. "6:16 In LA" is a title with numerous potential meanings, and it has fans expecting a massive response from Drake.

Throughout this song, Kendrick mostly plays in Drake's paranoia. In the past, Drizzy has spoken about being paranoid. With this new song, Lamar makes the claim that people within Drake's camp want to see him fail and that they are feeding him information. Even if this is not true, it is certainly going to make the Canadian megastar think twice about whom he lets into his circle. Psychologically, this is a great angle for Kendrick, and fans are echoing those sentiments right now.

Kendrick Lamar Doubles Down

As for the social media reactions to the song, it seems as though there are memes galore all over Twitter right now. Below, you can find some of these memes, which are absolutely hilarious. The internet is creative, and when you have rap beef like this, you can be sure that online comedians will get into their bag. While it remains to be seen if the memes will get flipped in the other direction, it seems as though Lamar has made a huge impression with fans.

The Best Memes

Let us know what you thought of the latest Kendrick Lamar diss track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was the best part of the entire beef so far? When do you think Drake is going to come through with his response? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

