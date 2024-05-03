DJ Akademiks Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Calling Him "Compromised" On Drake Diss "6:16 In LA"

DJ Akademiks has always made it known that he is a huge Drake fan. Although there have been times when Drake hasn't seen eye-to-eye with the blogger, they have still remained friendly. In fact, Drake will sometimes feed Akademiks information. This information is subsequently read on stream for all to consume. However, as it turns out, this has led to people believing that Akademiks is "compromised." That it is impossible for him to truly be objective given his proximity to Drake and his OVO camp.

Today, Kendrick Lamar dropped off a new song called "6:16 In LA" which is yet another shot at Drake. Throughout this song, Lamar takes a more laidback approach where he plays on the megastar's supposed paranoia. Furthermore, on the song, he claims that Akademiks is "compromised" and will continue to say that Drizzy is winning, no matter what. As you can imagine, Akademiks heard this new song live on stream. While he was actually a fan of what Lamar did on this cut, he did feel the need to respond to the "compromised" allegations.

Read More: DJ Akademiks' 7 Biggest Beefs

DJ Akademiks Speaks

In the clip above, you can see Akademiks applaud Kendrick for his effort here. However, as you can see, Akademiks also noted that he is not compromised. While he is a huge fan of Drake, he still feels the need to be objective. Furthermore, Ak said that some are trying to make it seem odd that someone would like Drake, given all he has given us in terms of music. It is a good point, however, fans are still going to see Ak as part of the OVO inner circle. He has given fans too many reasons to believe otherwise, at this point.

Let us know what you think of this reaction from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe him when he says that he isn't compromised? How did you like this new Kendrick song? Do you believe that this could be a knockout punch? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Saucy Santana Continues To Taunt DJ Akademiks