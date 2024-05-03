DJ Akademiks Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Calling Him "Compromised" On Drake Diss "6:16 In LA"

BYAlexander Cole458 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Akademiks had to respond.

DJ Akademiks has always made it known that he is a huge Drake fan. Although there have been times when Drake hasn't seen eye-to-eye with the blogger, they have still remained friendly. In fact, Drake will sometimes feed Akademiks information. This information is subsequently read on stream for all to consume. However, as it turns out, this has led to people believing that Akademiks is "compromised." That it is impossible for him to truly be objective given his proximity to Drake and his OVO camp.

Today, Kendrick Lamar dropped off a new song called "6:16 In LA" which is yet another shot at Drake. Throughout this song, Lamar takes a more laidback approach where he plays on the megastar's supposed paranoia. Furthermore, on the song, he claims that Akademiks is "compromised" and will continue to say that Drizzy is winning, no matter what. As you can imagine, Akademiks heard this new song live on stream. While he was actually a fan of what Lamar did on this cut, he did feel the need to respond to the "compromised" allegations.

Read More: DJ Akademiks' 7 Biggest Beefs

DJ Akademiks Speaks

In the clip above, you can see Akademiks applaud Kendrick for his effort here. However, as you can see, Akademiks also noted that he is not compromised. While he is a huge fan of Drake, he still feels the need to be objective. Furthermore, Ak said that some are trying to make it seem odd that someone would like Drake, given all he has given us in terms of music. It is a good point, however, fans are still going to see Ak as part of the OVO inner circle. He has given fans too many reasons to believe otherwise, at this point.

Let us know what you think of this reaction from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe him when he says that he isn't compromised? How did you like this new Kendrick song? Do you believe that this could be a knockout punch? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Saucy Santana Continues To Taunt DJ Akademiks

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016MusicDJ Akademiks Mocks Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss, Claims Kendrick Is Rapping Like Carlton From "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air"6.6K
BET Awards 2022 - Red CarpetMusicDJ Akademiks Claims Rick Ross' Drake Diss Was Better Than Kendrick Lamar's, Ross Responds5.9K
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace NYC OpeningMusicEbro Goes Scorched Earth On DJ Akademiks Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud859
Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park: Day 2MusicKendrick Lamar Pours Salt In Drake's Wound And Takes Shots At DJ Akademiks With New Diss Track "6:16 In LA"5.8K