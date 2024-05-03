Kendrick Lamar Pours Salt In Drake's Wound And Takes Shots At DJ Akademiks With New Diss Track "6:16 In LA"

Kendrick Lamar dropped off "Euphoria" on Tuesday in what was a bit of a shock drop. Of course, this was a massive shot at none other than Drake. Although some fans were not incredibly impressed with the song, there were others who believed it was a knockout punch of sorts. Since that time, fans have been waiting for a response from Drake. However, it has yet to come, despite some saying that he would be dropping today. Instead, it looks like Kendrick has decided to double down with his very own version of "Back To Back."

Below, you can find the new track "6:16" In LA." Overall, this is an Instagram-exclusive track in which Kendrick decides to give a bit of a more stripped-back breakdown of Drake. In this song, he takes aim at the Drake propaganda train which begins with people like DJ Akademiks. It is an interesting angle to take, especially as Lamar makes claims that Drake's own team is against him right now. In fact, Kendrick says that OVO employees are working for him right now.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar Is Back Again

Furthermore, Kendrick claims that Drake has been sending people out to do digging on Lamar and his background. However, Lamar notes he is a boring individual and it hasn't led to any tangible receipts. It is another scathing takedown of Drizzy and his recent actions. In the comments section to the track, fans are energized, and excited to see Kendrick ready for war. Whether or not Drake delivers a quick response, still remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be a knockout punch? Or is this Kendrick just trying to double down to get Drake to wake up? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?