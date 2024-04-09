Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar has been an integral part of the mini resurgence in hip-hop this year. His verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That" has seemingly reignited the competitive fire that fans have been yearning to see again. It got J. Cole to respond with "7 Minute Drill," but that has proven to be a failure as many think he fell flat on his face. The apology has further cemented K-Dot as the top dog in many people's eyes. In addition to bringing the hype back to rap, "Like That" has done wonders for Kendrick, as he just scored a new milestone.

According to HipHopDX, Kung Fu Kenny has just nabbed his longest-running number song on the Billboard Hot 100. With "Like That recently remaining atop the chart for a second consecutive week, it surpassed two previous major works. Those include his guest appearance on Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood," and the lead single for DAMN., "HUMBLE." In terms of hard stats for "Like That," they are equally impressive.

Kendrick Lamar's Diss Continues To Do Wonders For Him

In just about three weeks, the diss aimed at Drake and J. Cole has collected over 109 million streams on Spotify. For context, it pulled in about 46 million in the last seven days. Furthermore, radio impressions are also high, sitting at around 10 million, and 6,000 sales-equivalent units is a respectable figure too. With all of this success, it would be wild if Kendrick, Metro, and Future were to team up on We Still Don't Trust You. We can dream can't we?

