new record
- MusicDrake Breaks Kendrick Lamar's Record For Best-Selling Rap TourLess than half of Drizzy's tour dates from 2023-2024, plus its J. Cole expansion, already surpassed the entirety of "The Big Steppers" tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Sets This Billboard Milestone For Tour Sales In Hip-HopThe OVO mogul is now at the top of the game, and this accolade speaks to his longevity, consistent presence, and business acumen.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearMartha Stewart Covers "Sports Illustrated": 81-Year-Old Is Magazine's Oldest Swimsuit Model"SI" also tapped Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader to model for their 2023 swimsuit issue.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJuice WRLD Holds Highest Average Streams Per Song On SpotifyThe late rapper continues to shatter records.By Noah Grant
- NewsShooterGang Kony's 5-Track "Theeway" EP Has ArrivedShooterGang Kony goes featureless on his short and sweet new arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsNicholas Craven Nabs Appearances From Boldy James, Your Old Droog & More On "Craven N 3"Craven and James shared their "Yzerman" single back in December.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsRussell Westbrook Sets New NBA Record For Career Triple-DoublesCongrats to Russ, who just surpassed the great Oscar Robertson on the all-time triple-double list. By Kevin Goddard
- NumbersDaBaby Is Officially The Most Played Artist On Urban RadioCongratulations to the rapper on the major accomplishment earned this year. By Madusa S.
- MusicKid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 RecordFollowing the release of "Man On The Moon III," Kid Cudi went on to break the Hot 100 record for the shortest song on the chart's history. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomMan Breaks New Record By Eating Chick-fil-A For 114 Days StraightMark Mendenhall did that. By Chantilly Post
- NewsStream Kano's New Track "Class Of Deja"This is classic grime.By Cole Blake
- SocietyCocaine Record Gets Broken With German Customs Officials' $1.1 Billion BustThe most insane cocaine bust of all.By hnhh
- NewsLud Foe & SG Batman Link Up On "I Might"Lud Foe & SG Batman link up on their new collab.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's SoundCloud Record Obliterated By BTS' JiminThe relentless push of K-Pop is backed by powerful lobbyists in South Korea.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Trailer Breaks 24-Hour Record For ViewsThe previous record was set by the "Infinity War" trailer. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyPost Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" Sets Record On R&B/Hip-Hop Albums ChartsPost Malone sets a new record on the charts.By Milca P.
- MusicHow Kendrick Lamar Ended Up On Cozz's "Effected"Cozz shares his story on how he and Kendrick Lamar linked up on "Hustla''s Story"By Devin Ch
- MixtapesGoldlink, Kaytranada Featured On Craig David's New Album "The Time Is Now"R&B veteran Craig David drops off diverse-sounding new album "The Time Is Now." By Matt F
- NewsThe Dye Money BagsCheck out the HNHH premiere of Que's new track "The Dye Money Bags."By Matt F
- MusicMike Dean Says He's Working On The Next Travis Scott AlbumMike Dean is working on Travis Scott's next album.By hnhh
- NewsKendrick Lamar Debuts New Song On "The Colbert Report"Watch Kendrick Lamar perform a brand new record on the Colbert Report.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChief Keef May Have A Track Recorded With Lady GagaChief Keef tweets about a "raw" record with superstar Lady Gaga, before quickly deleting it.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBeyonce Breaks iTunes Record With 828k Sold In Three DaysBeyonce's self-titled album begins to break records, after selling a monumental 828,773 copies in the span of three days.By Rose Lilah