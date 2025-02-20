Kendrick Lamar Prepares To Break Another Record As “Luther” With SZA Climbs The Charts

BY Caroline Fisher
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar is on a roll.

It goes without saying that it's been a great few months for Kendrick Lamar. The Compton rapper went head to head with Drake last year, and according to most, came out on top. His diss track "Not Like Us" went on to become a smash hit, for which he won five Grammy awards earlier this month. The following weekend, he even got the opportunity to perform part of the song during his eagerly anticipated Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Now, it looks like he's on track to break an impressive new record. Per Talk Of The Charts on X, he's set to become the first rapper to earn four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 within a twelve-month span. These songs are "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin, "Not Like Us," "Squabble Up," and "Luther" with SZA.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from the only record Kendrick has broken as of late, however. Earlier this month, he also became the first rapper to hit 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He even became the first rapper of the year to generate over a billion streams as a lead artist in the United States, per Chart Data. On top of all of this, he's the first rapper of all time to have three albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 at once.

As for what Kendrick will do next, he's currently preparing to set off on his "Grand National" tour alongside SZA. The tour will kick off in April, and will see the duo hit various cities like Houston, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more.

Caroline Fisher
