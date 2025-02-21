Kendrick Lamar Reaches Impressive Milestone In The UK Thanks To “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Kendrick Lamar reached yet another impressive career milestone thanks to his hit track, "Not Like Us."

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar has had an incredibly successful past few months. The Compton rapper faced off with Drake in what would become the most talked about rap feud of the year in 2024, and according to most, came out victorious. He went on to secure a whopping five Grammy awards earlier this month for his hit diss track "Not Like Us." The following weekend, he even got the opportunity to perform some of it during his highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Of course, the song has seen a notable streaming boost since the event, even reclaiming the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. It's also shot back up on Spotify's global chart, and broken various records. Recently, for example, it had the biggest international streaming week for a rap song of all time. This is obviously something to brag about, but it's not the only international feat he has to celebrate these days.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Billboard, "Not Like Us" has now reached the top of the UK's Official Singles Chart. This is the first time ever for the California-born artist, and it's certainly well deserved. His song "Luther" with SZA has been taking up space in the charts as well lately. Talk Of The Charts on X even reported this week that it's on track to go No. 1 on the Hot 100. This would be his fourth song to do so, making him the first rapper ever to secure four No. 1 hits in a twelve-month span.

As for what's next for Kendrick, he's currently gearing up to embark on his "Grand National" tour with SZA. The duo will kick things off in April with performance in various cities across North America including Houston, Atlanta, Philly, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more.

