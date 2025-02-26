Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Dethrones Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" With Impressive Streaming Record

BY Caroline Fisher 1444 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Dethrones Travis Scott Hip Hop News
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Kendrick Lamar broke a new streaming record with "GNX," which was previously held by Travis Scott.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few months for Kendrick Lamar. In 2024, he went up against Drake in one of the most talked about rap beefs in years. Most agree that he came out on top, and he continues to reap the rewards. His hit diss track "Not Like Us," for example, secured him five Grammy awards earlier this month. He even got to perform some of it during his highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show the following weekend.

During the show, he also performed various cuts from his latest album, GNX. That too has been a major success, and got a notable streaming boost thanks to the Super Bowl. Now, it's even managed to break a new record, which was previously held by Travis Scott. According to NFR Podcast, GNX is not the fasts rap album to reach 2 billion streams in the 2020s. Reportedly, it took the project just 96 days, whereas Scott's Utopia took 114 days.

Read More: Drake Fans Erupt Into Explicit Kendrick Lamar Chant During Anita Max Win Tour

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance

The Compton rapper's latest feat comes as he occupies four spots in the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 with "Not Like Us," "Luther" with SZA, "TV Off," and "Squabble Up." While this is all likely to have Drake feeling some type of way, the Toronto performer did surpass Kendrick in one respect recently. Earlier this week, he reportedly reclaimed his title as the No. 1 artist on Spotify's chart of top artists in the United States. Kendrick had taken over his position temporarily, and now sits at No. 2.

Kendrick's new record also comes shortly after the raw vocals from his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show surfaced online. His vocals certainly managed to impress his supporters, earning strong reactions. The video even shows that a large portion of the crowd sang along to his iconic "A minor" line, which accuses Drake of being an alleged pedophile.

Read More: Drake Reclaims The Top Spot From Kendrick Lamar On The Spotify Top Artists USA Chart

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fails To Dethrone Kendrick Lamar On The Billboard Hot 100 1060
Kendrick Lamar UK Not Like Us Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Reaches Impressive Milestone In The UK Thanks To “Not Like Us” 1310
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Kendrick Lamar Prepares To Break Another Record As “Luther” With SZA Climbs The Charts 1.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” To Top Billboard 200 Once Again After Super Bowl 3.2K