Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Dethrones Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" With Impressive Streaming Record

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few months for Kendrick Lamar. In 2024, he went up against Drake in one of the most talked about rap beefs in years. Most agree that he came out on top, and he continues to reap the rewards. His hit diss track "Not Like Us," for example, secured him five Grammy awards earlier this month. He even got to perform some of it during his highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show the following weekend.

During the show, he also performed various cuts from his latest album, GNX. That too has been a major success, and got a notable streaming boost thanks to the Super Bowl. Now, it's even managed to break a new record, which was previously held by Travis Scott. According to NFR Podcast, GNX is not the fasts rap album to reach 2 billion streams in the 2020s. Reportedly, it took the project just 96 days, whereas Scott's Utopia took 114 days.

Read More: Drake Fans Erupt Into Explicit Kendrick Lamar Chant During Anita Max Win Tour

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance

The Compton rapper's latest feat comes as he occupies four spots in the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 with "Not Like Us," "Luther" with SZA, "TV Off," and "Squabble Up." While this is all likely to have Drake feeling some type of way, the Toronto performer did surpass Kendrick in one respect recently. Earlier this week, he reportedly reclaimed his title as the No. 1 artist on Spotify's chart of top artists in the United States. Kendrick had taken over his position temporarily, and now sits at No. 2.

Kendrick's new record also comes shortly after the raw vocals from his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show surfaced online. His vocals certainly managed to impress his supporters, earning strong reactions. The video even shows that a large portion of the crowd sang along to his iconic "A minor" line, which accuses Drake of being an alleged pedophile.