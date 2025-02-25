Drake Reclaims The Top Spot From Kendrick Lamar On The Spotify Top Artists USA Chart

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been duking it out chart wise as of late and for the time being, The Boy reigns supreme.

However, with Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR releasing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Valentine's Day, that changed things. As of today, it became official that their collab album is now at the top of the Hot 200 after selling close to 250,000 copies. Couple that with a few songs from the record charting and having the second largest opening day streams wise, it was essentially inevitable that Drake would return to where he's accustomed to being.

Per chart data, Drake is currently back on the throne, knocking off K. Dot and bumping his "luther" co-star SZA from two to three. This a weekly chart that updates after each Thursday. The week of February 13 saw Lamar and SZA at one and two due to the resurgent sales numbers and streams on GNX post Super Bowl. The sixth studio album also jumped back up to number one on the Hot 200 with over 237,000 units sold.

Additionally, Lefty Gunplay , who features on "tv off," also hinted that an expanded edition could be on the way sooner than later. "Yeah, I rapped on that beat. Got some stuff… I know he’s got a deluxe version coming out," he shared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. So, yes both artists have a decent to strong chance of duking it out later into 2025. But right now, there's more turnover and it's happening on the Spotify Top Artists USA Chart.

It's been a back-and-forth affair between Drake and Kendrick Lamar , particularly on the charts in 2025. Folks may be getting tired of the comparisons post feud. But like it or not, these two are going to be tied at the hip for the foreseeable future. We can also envision lots of change on the charts for the remainder of the year, especially if they both decide to drop again. At the beginning stages of his Anita Max Wynn tour, Drake has been teasing a new solo album. He's been describing it as a must-hear "one-on-one conversation. As for Kendrick, there remains the possibility of him coming out with a deluxe to GNX. For starters, he teased a new track at the start of his Super Bowl Halftime Show.

