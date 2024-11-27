Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Collaborator Reveals Plan For A Deluxe Version

More music from Kendrick Lamar may be on the way.

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly preparing to release a deluxe version of his new album, GNX. Appearing on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Lefty Gunplay, who features on the track, "TV Off," revealed Lamar's plans to drop even more music. “Yeah, I rapped on that beat. Got some stuff… I know he’s got a deluxe version coming out," he said. At another point, he hinted at a music video for "TV Off" coming as well.

Lamar dropped GNX on Friday as a complete surprise to fans. Released through PGLang and Interscope Records, it marks his first full-length effort since departing from his longtime labels, Top Dawg Entertainment and Aftermath Entertainment. It features AzChike, Dody6, Hitta J3, Peysoh, Roddy Ricch, Siete7x, SZA, Wallie the Sensei, and YoungThreat. Lamar worked on the production with Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Mustard, and several more artists.

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Austin City Limits Music Festival

Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. © Dave Creaney/For Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a few days after the release of the album, Lamar's current rival, Drake, filed multiple lawsuits against Universal Music Group regarding the diss track, "Not Like Us." He's alleging that the label, along with Spotify, artificially boosted the success of the song. "UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for Drake wrote. "It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves." Additionally, he complains that UMG didn't block its release, despite knowing Lamar makes several unfounded allegations in the lyrics. It's unclear whether the lawsuits will affect Lamar's ability to perform the song at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

