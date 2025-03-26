Wack 100 Alleges Adam22 Was Arrested By Feds After Podcaster Teased "Update"

Wack 100 has been talking about the recent RICO case involving Big U. He wasn't implicated or arrested, but he has connections to several of the people who were. The same goes for Adam22 and No Jumper podcast. Wack and Adam22 are peripheral to the case, and No Jumper was even mentioned in the RICO documents. This is what lent believability to the claim Wack made on Wednesday. The music executive alleged that Adam22 was arrested by federal officers a dat after they visited his home.

The allegation was leveled on the No Jumper podcast, on an episode Adam22 was supposed to be present on. Wack 100 noted this point when one of the hosts called him up during recording. "He was supposed to go live today, right?," the music exec noted. "They came and got him this morning. They doubled back. We tried to have him out." Wack 100 then claimed that he's doing whatever he can to ensure that the podcaster gets released in a timely manner. "I just called my attorney," he explained to the No Jumper team. "Tryna get him down there so Adam don't be doing no telling, bro."

Adam22 Feds

The timing of Adam22's absence, and Wack 100's claims, do align with with the former's Instagram claims Tuesday night. The No Jumper founder told fans that federal officers came to his door to ask him questions about Bricc Baby and others involved in the RICO case. "I made it 41 years into this life before I had involvement, conversations with federal agents," he said. "And when they showed up, I was wearing a red Nike tech." Adam22 then proceeded to tease a "crazy update" following his interaction with the feds. He even joked about doing the "good" podcaster thing and saving his experiences to share on a pod instead of IG Live.

During his No Jumper phone call, Wack 100 asserted that Adam was not in danger. "He ain't got no nothing," the music executive added. "He ain't no flight risk or nothing." Wack 100 has also claimed he has nothing to do with RICO case, despite claims that he worked with federal officers in the lead up to the arrests. "What you mean, 'How did they know?! How did they know?!" Wack said in response to an allegation from Big U. "How did they know they was gonna raid my house? Oh, you a goofy. How the f*ck you didn’t know?"