RICO case
- MusicYoung Thug Jail Cell Was Searched Back In 2022, Body Cam Footage Surfaces OnlineThe YSL RICO trial is still underway. By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Baby Posts And Deletes Response To Young Thug's FatherLil Baby didn't keep up his response for long. By Alexander Cole
- MusicMeek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's TrialMeek Mill is still upset about lyrics being used in court as evidence.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Thug's YSL Trial Postponed To 2024 After Co-Defendant StabbingYoung Thug received some disappointing news in court on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL's RICO Trial Will Accept Rap Lyrics As Evidence, Judge DecidesJudge Glanville clarified that prosecutors must establish a solid foundation before using 17 sets of rhymes against the collective.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial Prosecutors Tracked Possible Juror For Weeks: ReportFulton County prosecutors reportedly asked Judge Glanville to dismiss this individual after surveilling their actions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Seeks To Remove YSL Polo From RICO Trial Due To His BehaviorThe YSL affiliate's odd movements in court sessions led Brian Steel to believe he should be severed to ensure a fair trial for Thug.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYFN Lucci's Attorney Issues Motion Demanding Speedy TrialThe rapper's legal team is seeking acquittal if this case doesn't move forward within six months.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Politics"Black Voices For Trump" Leader Harrison Floyd Still In Jail After Refusing To Hire A LawyerFloyd is the only remaining defendant to not be released. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYFN Lucci Still Making Romantic Gestures From PrisonFlowers and designer jewelry are just some of the gifts he sent out.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine: A Polarizing Figure In Hip-Hop's New EraToday, we look into the career of Tekashi 6ix9ine, including his accomplishments, biggest collaborations, and most significant moments.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicYFN Lucci's Lawyer Is Confident That YSL RICO Case Will Be A MistrialWhile there are no specific details as to why, there is debate within the rap and legal communities over whether this trial has been fair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Denied Bond Again In RICO CaseYoung Thug's bond hearing began today.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChingy Liked Gunna's New Album, Doesn't Think He Should Have Admitted YSL Was A GangChingy likes Gunna's new stuff but has some advice about how he handled his plea deal.By Ben Mock
- MusicYoung Thug's Sister Reacts To Quando Rondo Getting Bond Before HimDolly White also complained of the lack of jurors for the YSL case so far in addition to comparing the two's similar charges.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna "Told," Says Taxstone In His Take On Snitching AllegationsThe incarcerated podcaster let out some tweets to chime in on the conversation around Gunna's plea deal after his new album addresses these issues.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureHoodrich Pablo Juan Sends A Message To Young Thug From PrisonHoodrich Pablo Juan shows love to Young Thug. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Challenges Evidence In RICO TrialThug claims that he is not the one speaking on a recording from a crime scene.By Ben Mock
- MusicCasanova Calls For Prayers Prior To SentencingPrayers up for CasanovaBy James Jones
- MusicTsu Surf Admits To RICO ChargesTsu Surf could face a couple decades in prisonBy Ben Mock
- MusicYSL Defendant Strip Searched, Weed Found Sewn Into His UnderwearPrevious reports of a huge scuffle heard in the court house during a hearing now have an explanation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYSL Attorney Handcuffed During Drug SearchDefense lawyer Anastasios Manettas faced accusations of harvesting prescription drugs and was handcuffed during a search thanks to a new security protocol.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYoung Thug Offers A Rare Smile In CourtThe YSL Rico trial continues.By Alexander Cole