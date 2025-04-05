Wack 100 Claps Back At DJ Akademiks For Claiming Police Questioned Wack Over Big U Case

DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 often clash over their differing rap battle views concerning the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, but their rifts also happen for other reasons. Akademiks seemed to suggest federal police questioned Wack over the Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO case, a massive indictment against the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips that also roped in fellow No Jumper affiliates Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon. While Adam22 denied any connection to the case, Ak believes law enforcement would've also spoken with Wack, like they visited Adam's house to obtain a cease and desist against the company.

"Ak, respectfully, you say you my brother, you're running a narrative, and I don't respect," Wack 100 told DJ Akademiks. "But this is what I will do, Ak. You papered up. $50,000, $100,000, a meal ticket, me and you can put it up in escrow. You can hire your attorneys. Other paperwork is going to continue to come out. And if it says in any of that paperwork that Wack 100 was questioned by the feds – whether I said nothing or not, just questioned about Big U and the Big U empire, about Luce Cannon, about any name involved in that situation to this current day – you win the money.

Is Wack 100 Connected To Big U's Case?

"We escrow it. I don't give a f**k if I didn't say nothing, if I stay silent," Wack 100 continued concerning these Big U allegations. "All they got to do is say I was questioned about it, and you win the money, since you say, 'Ain't no way.' [...] Look, we ain't got to argue. I see you as a brother. [...] I defended you, and I stood strong and stood solid with you. But it looks to me like you're trying to spin a narrative. And I don't have it in my heart to be mad at you, to threaten you. But I do have it in my heart to take your money. So Ak, do we have a bet?"

DJ Akademiks' Big U claims are more common than you might think, though, as Trap Lore Ross recently questioned Wack 100 over this as well. He denied any connection outright. Adam22 also pressed Wack, and he explained that the allegations Adam referred to don't constitute the criminal activity alleged in the indictment.