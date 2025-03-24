DJ Akademiks & Wack 100 Get Into Shouting Match Over Drake's UMG Lawsuit & Canceled Tour

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are what LeBron James is to sports media. They find new ways to argue discuss them every single day. That's especially the case for DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 since the beef between the MC's got underway around this time last year. Like what a debate requires, two of the "GOATS" of independent hip-hop media have taken sides. Wack is team Lamar and Ak is Drake all the way. They have had their fair share of disagreements over the last 12 months on this topic, especially over the phone. But over the weekend, No Jumper host Adam22 collected them, as well as DJ Vlad, Trap Lore Ross, and Riemoh for a special, four-hour, in-person podcast. Akademiks has been catching a lot of heat from the internet over his undying support of The Boy.

He's been able to make these bold statements from his comfy setup at home. But now, he's looking to defend Drake in his honor in the same room as Wack 100. As expected, both men barely gave each other any breathing room to make their points. The continuously shouted over one another, but here's what we gathered from the short clip below. At the beginning of their discussion, Blueface's manager immediately taunted Akademiks. "[Due to] Drake being so stressed over Kendrick's success; he canceled his tour." He's of course referring to the shocking axing of his Anita Max Wynn run in Australia and New Zealand.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Ak tried to play it cool and claimed that Drake got on a FaceTime call with him while he was in Houston. Things only escalated from there as everyone else in the studio had to sit and listen to them scream about the Drake and UMG situation. That being the ongoing legal battle over "Not Like Us" and The Boy's parent label inflating the song's popularity through shady practices. It's here where Wack goes as far as to say that the Canadian rapper is a "rat" for accusing them of payola, a federal offense.