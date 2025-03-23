Drake Takes A Break From UMG Lawsuit To Celebrate Toronto MC TVGUCCI's Birthday

Drake is proud to call Houston his second home, so of course he treated TVGUCCI to a fun birthday celebration in the city.

Drake continues to find staggering commercial success for his new album, the collab project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR. As such, he has a lot of reasons to celebrate, but last night (Saturday, March 22) in Houston, he ceded the spotlight to a Toronto rapper that he's been supportive of for years. Drizzy celebrated the birthday of TVGUCCI, and various social media clips emerged showing the lavish outdoor bash that probably went through multiple venues throughout the night. It's always nice to see the OVO mogul popping out for a good time, especially when the other headlines surrounding him indicate a stressful career moment.

If you somehow haven't heard already, Drake is still fighting UMG in court over his defamation lawsuit against the label and distributor. He claims that Universal covertly and unlawfully engaged in payola practices to boost the performance of the Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Not Like Us." Not only that, but the legal filing centers on the notion that UMG purposefully published supposedly defamatory material with full knowledge of its alleged falsehood and commercial contributed to its damaging spread. Aubrey Graham's lawyer suggested that they are considering amending their complaint, but not in a way that would divert their accusations away from the music industry giant that Drake operates within.

Drake Kendrick Lamar Battle

Furthermore, these breaks and nights out are exactly what many of us would appreciate if we were in The Boy's situation, whether you find merit in the lawsuit or not. But speaking of Houston, birthdays, and his other hip-hop connections, Drake recently wished an H-Town legend well on his own special day. "My real family and a true mentor," he wrote for the one and only Bun B on his birthday earlier this week, one of his earliest career supporters. "Always showed up for me and brought me into his world for a pat on the back or a reality check or some good ol game. ...There's only one Bun B MORE LIFE."

With all this in mind, the 6ix God has a lot to reflect on and appreciate. A year after the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle's explosion, things have changed a lot. But with all the scars and successes, that means nothing if you can't share in that with your beloved peers. Happy belated, TVGUCCI!

