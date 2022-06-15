City of Houston
- MusicSauce Walka Arrested After Police Chase, Crashed Car At 130 Miles Per HourThe Houston rapper was charged with evading arrest or detention, but it's unclear why this chase happened in the first place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's Houston Strip Club Visit Marks His First Day As A City ResidentThe 6ix God recently bought a home in the Texas city, and it looks like he's celebrating his second home with a night out on the town.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: WatchAubrey Graham's a man of grassy fields and horseback now, and he did his best on his social media to start getting into character.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Found A Houston Home To Live In When He's Not In TorontoThe 6 will always be The Boy's home, but he finally found another place that he can call as such in a city that means a lot to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Shows Love To Houston While Promising "Another Classic" During ConcertToronto may be his city, but Houston's a great second home in the rapper's eyes, and he wants to give them the best album possible.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesSauce Walka Keeps The Energy High On New Album, "DAT BOY DEN"With the rest of The Sauce Factory, the Houston MC flows with ease over hard-hitting beats.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFinesse2tymes Wanted In Houston For Allegedly Stealing Rental CarApparently the Memphis MC ended up giving the car to someone else.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Cleared Without Criminal Charges For Astroworld TragedyA Houston grand jury failed to find enough evidence to indict the rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Visits Bun B At His Trill Burgers Restaurant In HoustonDrizzy shouted out his "mentor" for "the best burger [he's] ever had."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Flip Names Beyoncé, Travis Scott, & Himself As Top 3 Artists Out Of HoustonHe praised Megan Thee Stallion for receiving her own day in Houston, calling her the biggest female rapper from the city.By Erika Marie