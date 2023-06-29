Earlier on Thursday (June 29), fans everywhere expressed shock at the news that a Houston grand jury would meet to determine whether they would criminally charge Travis Scott for the ten deaths and many injuries as a result of a crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Moreover, his attorney Kent Schaffer informed the press of the jury’s upcoming decision. Now, we know that the court did not find sufficient evidence to formally indict La Flame for the tragedy. Furthermore, Schaffer stated that no articulation on what the specific charges would be came forward. According to court documents obtained by KHOU 11, Scott was no billed on an involuntary homicide charge.

Of course, this news shocked fans not because of the severity and criminal prosecution of the case, but because it took so long for the court to discuss this issue. Still, Travis Scott never took the witness stand for his testimony, but reports indicate that he did participate in police interviews to shed light on the disaster. “Nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code,” Schaffer had stated in relation to this case. Regardless, prosecutors made their case before the grand jury, but the parties involved ultimately decided that it would be a fruitless endeavor.

Travis Scott Cleared Of Criminal Charges

Travis Scott has been cleared of all possible criminal charges in the Astroworld tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Svz1ePIGtE — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 29, 2023

Even though this is a win for Travis Scott, it doesn’t diminish the horrible and avoidable events that went down at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Whether you attribute that blame to the 32-year-old, larger event planners, or city organizers is another question entirely. In addition, the families of the victims or injured victims themselves still presented lawsuits against the rapper and those involved in Astroworld’s planning. As such, we’re sure that this is a big legal sidestep, but not the only obstacle in his path regarding this tragedy.

Meanwhile, this news comes as hype for his next album UTOPIA is at an all-time high. New billboards point towards a July 21 release date, although considering release patterns these days, anything could happen. Perhaps the Cactus Jack frontman will actually address some of these themes on wax, however unlikely that seems given legal liability. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott, keep checking in with HNHH.

