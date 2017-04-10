cleared
- MusicTaz Taylor Threatens Artists With Legal Action For Not Paying His Producers"It's just disrespectful to have people waiting for almost a year while y'all collect money off songs," the Internet Money boss expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNLE Choppa Puts Mike Jones On Blast For Copyrighting Previously-Cleared SongNLE Choppa thinks Mike Jones is on "some hating sh*t."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicShy Glizzy Will Not Face Charges For Alleged Gun Incident With Ex-GirlfriendBack in May, the D.C. MC allegedly threatened his ex Amaya Colon with a firearm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Cleared Without Criminal Charges For Astroworld TragedyA Houston grand jury failed to find enough evidence to indict the rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTwitter Thirsts Over Lil Durk's Lawyer After Rapper Is Cleared Of Felony ChargesThe criminal defence attorney was previously romantically linked to the late rapper, Trouble.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKlay Thompson Has Been Cleared To Return To Practice: ReportKlay Thompson has been cleared to return to practice for the Warriors.By Cole Blake
- SportsSaquon Barkley Cleared By Giants' Medical Team For Season Opener: ReportThe Giants' medical team have cleared Saquon Barkley to return to the field, the night before the team kicks off their regular season.By Cole Blake
- SportsKevin Durant Officially Cleared To Play In Game 5"He's been cleared, so he's going to play," said Warriors' coach Steve Kerr 90 minutes before tipoff.By Devin Ch
- MusicBillie Eilish Had To Get Steve Carell's Approval For "The Office" Sample On Debut Album Steve Carell approved the message. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Could Still Face Federal Charges Due To "Threatening Letter"All that glitters is not gold.By Devin Ch
- SportsJim Boeheim Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fatal Car AccidentBoeheim immediately called 911 after the accident.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCuban Doll Cleared Of Gun Possession Charge After Arrest With Kodak BlackCuban Doll will not serve time after being hit with a weapons charge.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJoakim Noah Waived By New York Knicks In Order To Clear Cap SpaceThe New York Knicks are positioning themselves for free agency in 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Contemplates Pushing Back Her Album “Queen” A WeekNicki Minaj's long awaited "Queen" album might be pushed back a week in order to fit an important record on it.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsAaron Rodgers Has Been Medically Cleared To Return To FootballPackers QB Aaron Rodgers will presumably be back under center this Sunday against the Panthers.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKodak Black Cleared To Work With Rappers Who Have A Criminal RecordKodak Black has been granted permission to work with felon rappers.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug Cleared In Alleged Slapping Incident Outside ATL NightclubYoung Thug is off the hook following last month's arrest when he allegedly slapped a woman outside an ATL nightclub.By Kevin Goddard