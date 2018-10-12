Shy Glizzy found himself in a lot of hot legal water following a May arrest in West Hollywood following a dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Moreover, model Maya Colon pressed charges after he allegedly threatened her with a gun, she claims, and that this followed various threats to her family, career, and subsequent relationships after their April split. What’s more is that she claimed the rapper followed her in his car and, at a red light, brandished a firearm and hit it on her windshield. His arrest resulted in a felony charge of threats following his release on bond for $50,000.

However, now TMZ reports indicate that the court cleared Shy Glizzy of all charges on Friday (July 14). According to the outlet, authorities did not find sufficient evidence to support Colon’s claims, which eventually led to them dropping the case. Not only that, but apparently officials committed an “inadmissible search and seizure” when investigating the case, which can hold very serious consequences. That’s a violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and it implies a few possible actions. One is a search without a warrant, search with no probable cause, or an unjustified extension of a legal search and seizure.

SILVER SPRING, MD – OCTOBER 12: Shy Glizzy ‘Jefe’ stops by WKYS 93.9 for meet and greet at Radio One on October 12, 2018 in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Regardless, the D.C. MC’s ex-girlfriend still has a temporary restraining order against him. Furthermore, it details that Shy Glizzy must stay at least 100 yards away from her. In addition, he can’t contact her and can’t post any explicit photos or videos of her online (assumedly “explicit” refers to pictures and videos explicitly about her, since not being able to post explicit content sounds like a given). Still, apparently Colon still seeks a permanent restraining order in court, from what reports indicate, despite the dropped charges.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old denied any and all claims on his Instagram Story back in May when this all blew up. “The accusations made against me are completely false,” he expressed. “I would never in my life pull a weapon or harm a female in any way so stop with the BS allegations! What is wrong with ppl?” For more news and the latest updates on Shy Glizzy, stick around on HNHH.

