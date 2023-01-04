Shy Glizzy’s affiliate Ant Glizzy isn’t denying the claims made by OnlyFans creator Sky Bri during her No Jumper interview.

During Bri’s latest appearance on No Jumper, she accused Shy Glizzy of sexual misconduct. Though she said she never had any bad experiences in the past, the “White Girl” video shoot opened her eyes. She said he forced her to take an unknown pill after saying no several times. Then, she accused him of trying to force her to perform fellatio on him.

At this point, Shy Glizzy hasn’t publicly responded to these claims. However, it seems that another member of Glizzy Gang has.

Ant Glizzy said he believed Bri’s account of the “White Girl” video shoot. He admitted Shy Glizzy’s notoriously known for spiking women’s drinks in the hope that they’ll have sex with these women. He even alleged in detail that the “Awesome” rapper taught him how to slip molly into drinks.

“I been told y’all Shy spiked them bottles,” Ant said on Instagram Live. “The fuck? I know he spiked them bottles. On GQ, I spiked a couple bottles with ’em.”

From there, Ant outed Shy Glizzy for adding molly to bottles of Patron before offering it to other women.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 21: Shy Glizzy attends the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

“Any girl that ever been around Shy Glizzy, once you super duper drunk and shit — now just think about it,” Ant continued. “It’s a #MeToo movement. He been doing this shit for ten years, I swear to God.”

“I been told y’all these stories. I told y’all he spikes them,” he continued. “He been doing this shit for 15 years on GQ. Like, any girl that ever drunk with the Glizzy Gang at a club or at a table, you was extra drunk. All you gotta do is ask him.”

On the topic of Sky Bri’s allegations, Ant Glizzy said that he believes her, solely on his own experiences with Shy Glizzy.

Check out Ant Glizzy’s comments below.