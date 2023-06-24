gun charges
- LifeDigDat Arrest: UK Rapper Facing Attempted Murder & Multiple Gun ChargesThe foreign rhymer reportedly tried to fatally shoot another man last November while out in West London.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Argues His Gun Charges Violate His Second Amendment RightsNBA YoungBoy believes it's unconstitutional to restrict convicted felon's access to guns.By Cole Blake
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy Hit With Federal Gun Charge IndictmentFOX 10 News reports that Brazy and his two bodyguards received illegal firearm possession charges following a December traffic stop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Zay Osama Faces 20-Year Sentence Following Gun Charges & IndictmentA New York grand jury officially indicted him for machine gun possession and unregistered firearm possession on Wednesday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeHoneyKomb Brazy Out On Bond But Facing Federal Gun ChargesBrazy just got out of prison a month ago.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy Arrested, Hit With Gun And Drug ChargesHoneyKomb Brazy was just released from prison last month after serving 30 months behind bars.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Finally Lands Trial Date In Gun CaseNBA YoungBoy will be getting a trial next summer.By Cole Blake
- MusicCrip Mac Arrested, Faces Federal Gun ChargesWhile authorities dropped his case on the lower level, he did not get out of the woods, as they simply moved it up to a federal court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMikey Williams Not Practicing With Team Amid Gun ChargesWilliams is due to appear in court in October.By Ben Mock
- MusicJudge Refuses To Dismiss Boosie Badazz Gun ChargesBoosie will now likely face trial on the charges.By Ben Mock
- MusicSpotemGottem Arrested Following Police ChasePolice allegedly found a Glock 23 in SpotemGottem's Corvette.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicShy Glizzy Will Not Face Charges For Alleged Gun Incident With Ex-GirlfriendBack in May, the D.C. MC allegedly threatened his ex Amaya Colon with a firearm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Loses Federal Appeal, Dances On TikTokNBA YoungBoy looks to be in good spirits in a new clip.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDevin Haney Arrested For Firearm PossessionHaney could be looking at up to a year in jail.By Ben Mock
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Arrest: What We Know About His Legal TroublesExplore the recent legal troubles of rapper Boosie Badazz. From his arrest to the legal proceedings and eventual release.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBoosie Badazz Had Bond Doubled Before Jail ReleaseBoosie had to pay $100k to get out of jail.By Ben Mock