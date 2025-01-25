Top5 Reportedly Arrested Over Gun Investigation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 3: Local rapper Top5 looks on from the courtside at a NBA between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors during the Emirates NBA Cup game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)
The Toronto rapper is in more legal trouble now.

According to CP24, Toronto rapper Top5 has been arrested in connection to a firearm investigation. Moreover, Toronto police reported on Saturday (January 25) that 26-year-old Top, real name Hassan Ali, now faces charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and prohibited gun possession following a search warrant-led raid on Friday (January 24) around Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road in Markham, Ontario. In addition, law enforcement arrested 29-year-old Yasin Ali on similar charges, and they told CP24 that there's no relation between the two suspects with untested charges in court. For those unaware, the Canadian MC saw his release from prison last year after a Superior Court judge stayed his charges connected to a 2021 murder following the dismissal of some social media evidence.

However, fans reading this likely know Top5 more for his bizarre role in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef than for his legal woes. He unsurprisingly reps Team Drizzy – who allegedly paid for his legal fees in the previous shooting case – and found himself in the middle of beef with HittaJ3, Wack 100, and others who supported K.Dot in the battle.

Read More: Wack 100 Ridicules Top5 For Repeatedly Threatening Kendrick Lamar

Top5 Reportedly Arrested

In other news, Top5 also reportedly signed a record deal alongside Pressa and more artists with DJ Akademiks' $25 million Akademy Records, according to the streamer. "Akademy Records, I told you I was launching," he said in a video. "Listen, I dropped a $25 million bag. I had to do it. First signee to Akademy Records, the biggest demons out of Toronto. Y'all artists, you don't have a hit song, y'all not dripping like this. It's going to take a while. Let me tell you this, $5 mill'. I signed him for $5 million in his pocket. This guy's been rich. I gave him $5 mill just because. When these guys drop, big Ak is behind them. There's no bigger voice than me."

The near future will likely hold more information regarding this presumed record deal and these new firearm charges. In the meantime, Top5 continues to catch flack from the opposition and come up in discussions about Drake's entourage and the wide-scale expansion of the Kendrick Lamar battle.

Read More: Man Baselessly Alleges Drake Paid Top5 To Shoot Up The Weeknd's Home During Insane DJ Akademiks Stream

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1 Music DJ Akademiks Claims He Signed Top5, Pressa, & More For $25 Million 11.4K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets Music Drake Called Out For Top5 Support By Alleged Murder Victim's Family 1.8K
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show Music Wack 100 Advises Drake To Stay Away From Top5 After Reviewing Criminal Record 3.0K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance Music Top5 Boldy Threatens Kendrick Lamar And Metro Boomin While Streaming With DJ Akademiks 6.9K