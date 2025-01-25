Top5 Reportedly Arrested Over Gun Investigation

According to CP24, Toronto rapper Top5 has been arrested in connection to a firearm investigation. Moreover, Toronto police reported on Saturday (January 25) that 26-year-old Top, real name Hassan Ali, now faces charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and prohibited gun possession following a search warrant-led raid on Friday (January 24) around Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road in Markham, Ontario. In addition, law enforcement arrested 29-year-old Yasin Ali on similar charges, and they told CP24 that there's no relation between the two suspects with untested charges in court. For those unaware, the Canadian MC saw his release from prison last year after a Superior Court judge stayed his charges connected to a 2021 murder following the dismissal of some social media evidence.

However, fans reading this likely know Top5 more for his bizarre role in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef than for his legal woes. He unsurprisingly reps Team Drizzy – who allegedly paid for his legal fees in the previous shooting case – and found himself in the middle of beef with HittaJ3, Wack 100, and others who supported K.Dot in the battle.

Top5 Reportedly Arrested

In other news, Top5 also reportedly signed a record deal alongside Pressa and more artists with DJ Akademiks' $25 million Akademy Records, according to the streamer. "Akademy Records, I told you I was launching," he said in a video. "Listen, I dropped a $25 million bag. I had to do it. First signee to Akademy Records, the biggest demons out of Toronto. Y'all artists, you don't have a hit song, y'all not dripping like this. It's going to take a while. Let me tell you this, $5 mill'. I signed him for $5 million in his pocket. This guy's been rich. I gave him $5 mill just because. When these guys drop, big Ak is behind them. There's no bigger voice than me."