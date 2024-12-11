Man Baselessly Alleges Drake Paid Top5 To Shoot Up The Weeknd's Home During Insane DJ Akademiks Stream

DJ Akademiks' latest stream was full of wild moments.

Recently, some special guests joined DJ Akademiks on stream, resulting in several wild moments. In one clip, for example, @julianxceo accuses Top5 of allegedly taking payment from Drake to shoot up The Weeknd's house. Moreover, he alleges that Drake paid him $3 million to do so. In response, Top5 insisted that Julian was not credible, and questioned exactly what alleged shooting he was referring to.

At the time of writing, this remains unclear, though Julian later alleged that the shooting involved The Weeknd's "manager." In April of this year, a shooting did occur outside of The Weeknd's co-manager Amir “Cash XO” Esmailian's Los Angeles home. According to Fox11, it took place during an apparent home invasion and left one security guard in critical condition. The security guard reportedly described the suspects as three men in hoodies and surgical masks. It's unconfirmed whether or not this was the shooting Julian accuses Top5 and Drake of being involved in.

Top5 Questions Credibility Of Man Accusing Him Of Taking Payment From Drake

Just a few days after the shooting at Cash XO's house, a shooting took place outside of Drake's Toronto mansion. It similarly resulted in a security guard getting seriously injured and led to unconfirmed conspiracy theories that The Weeknd's camp was allegedly involved. Both of these shootings occurred at the peak of Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar, meaning there were also unconfirmed theories that Kendrick was allegedly involved circulating online.