The Weeknd Manager CashXO Bodyguard Shot In LA: What We Know So Far

A shooting outside of The Weeknd’s manager’s home has left one person in critical condition, according to ABC7. The Encino, Los Angeles home of Amir Esmailian, also known as Cash XO, who Drake infamously name-dropped on “Push Ups,” was reportedly the target of a rumored home invasion on Monday morning. Unfortunately, a security guard was shot outside of the mansion and is currently in critical condition. Below, we’ve broken down everything we know about the incident so far.

Read More: Drake's Response To Kendrick Lamar's Diss Ties The Score

Shooting At Cash XO’s Home

According to the LA Times, Shortly before 2:30 a.m., the tranquility of Jayden Lane in Encino was shattered by the eruption of gunfire, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Initial reports suggested a shooting at Esmailian’s residence, setting off a flurry of activity as officers rushed to the scene. The victim of the shooting is a 37-year-old security guard stationed outside the residence of Cash XO.

The Alleged Suspects

According to law enforcement sources, the wounded guard, in his mid-to-late-30s, provided crucial information to authorities amidst the chaos. Describing his assailants as individuals clad in hoodies and surgical masks, the guard recounted their swift escape on foot following the barrage of bullets. Multiple witnesses corroborated the account, reporting the sound of gunshots ringing through the night.

Paramedics swiftly intervened, transporting the injured guard to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Thanks to prompt medical intervention, the guard is expected to pull through, despite sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. His heroic actions in alerting emergency services potentially thwarted a more dire outcome.

Read More: Travis Scott Gifted An XO Chain For His Birthday

Motive Under Scrutiny

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Travis Scott and Cash XO attend Young Thug's 30Th Birthday Party at a private location on August 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As the investigation delves deeper into the heart of the matter, the motive behind the attack remains shrouded in mystery. Some of the immediate speculations online attempted to link Drake’s recent diss track toward The Weeknd to the shooting. However, police and music industry sources have downplayed any connection to Esmailian's professional endeavors. Unfortunately, this may point towards a more sinister intent.

The incident has reignited concerns among residents regarding the safety and security of their neighborhood. Frustration looms as reports of increased break-ins and burglaries circulate. Residents lament the delayed response times of law enforcement, citing instances where criminals capitalize on the brief window of opportunity afforded by stretched resources. A data analysis conducted by ABC7 revealed a staggering 30% increase in burglaries within LAPD’s West Valley division since 2019, painting a grim picture of escalating crime rates in the area.

Conclusion

Thusfar, no statements have emerged from Cash XO addressing the matter. However, as investigations continue, it will only be a matter of time until Cash and the public gets more answers. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates.

[Via][Via]