Cash XO's Security Guard Shot Multiple Times Outside Encino Home: Details

Cash XO went through an extremely scary situation outside of his Encino home on Monday morning. According to Fox 11, gunshots were heard outside of the home, which subsequently led to numerous calls to the police. Subsequently, cops rushed to the scene where a security guard had been shot multiple times. In fact, the security guard was one of the many people who called the authorities. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and based on initial reports, he is expected to survive following surgery.

As for the home itself, there were four people inside at the time of the shooting. Overall, the home was not broken into. Instead, the three alleged suspects ran away after the security guard was shot. The suspects in question had on hoodies and surgical masks. However, at this time, none of them are in custody, which means they remain at large. For the time being, it is unknown what the motive of here was. Authorities continue to investigate.

Cash XO And His Security Guard Are Okay

Of course, Cash XO is a powerful music executive who co-founded XO with The Weeknd. He is someone who has helped numerous artists with their careers, and he is certainly beloved by his inner circle. It is unclear whether or not he was in the home at the time of the shooting. Hopefully, everyone will be okay, and this is the last time this happens.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. What do you make of what went down at Cash's home? Additionally, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more details on this situation. We will always bring you the latest news and information from around the hip-hop world. Furthermore, we will keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

