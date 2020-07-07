encino
Wiz Khalifa Sells Los Angeles Mansion For $4.5M
Wiz will be making a nice profit of $1M.
By
Lawrencia Grose
Aug 13, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Expands Real Estate Collection With Encino Mansion
The $1.4 property is just another addition to the couple's already dazzling assembly.
By
Noah John
Jul 07, 2020
