Noah John
- Gram"Jackass" Star Steve-O Tapes Himself To Hollywood Billboard: WatchThe stuntman isn't playing it safe for marketing for his new comedy special. By Noah John
- TVNetflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Creators Leave Live-Action RebootNetflix plans to go ahead with the series and is in the process of finding new leadership. By Noah John
- TVCourt TV To Air George Floyd And Ahmaud Arbery CasesThe two tragic murder cases are set to receive some extra witnesses. By Noah John
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Roasted On Twitter Over Instagram BanReacting to Boosie's passionate plea to Mark Zuckerberg, fans did not hold back. By Noah John
- MoviesRobert Pattinson & Tom Holland Star In "The Devil All The Time" Netflix TrailerThe film is set to hit your screen September 16th. By Noah John
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Family Hopeful For Justice After Meeting Attorney GeneralTaylor's lawyer Sam Aguir says her mother left the meeting feeling optimistic.By Noah John
- CrimeChicago Black Lives Matter Organizer Calls Lootings "Reparation""That makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes." By Noah John
- RandomTrump Roasted For Saying Spanish Flu "Ended The Second World War"Twitter wasted no time roasting the president for the glaring misstatement. By Noah John
- CrimeNew Jersey Man Arrested For Hosting Giant House Party With No COVID-19 ProtocolsThe area's residents say these parties have been happening all summer. By Noah John
- TVWill Smith Reacts To "Fresh Prince" Spin-off "Bel-Air" TrailerThe drama series will offer a dark spin on the beloved sitcom. By Noah John
- TVBryan Cranston Teases Walter White Cameo In "Better Call Saul" Season 6The iconic actor says he "would do it in a second!" By Noah John
- CrimeTwin Youtube Stars Arrested For Staging Fake Bank RobberyClout is a helluva drug. By Noah John
- TV"Goodfellas" & "The Sopranos" Writers To Collab On New Mafia SeriesThe show does not yet have an official release date but should hit HBO soon. By Noah John
- Pop CultureThe "Cancel Culture" Vicious Circle: From Doja Cat To 6ix9ineMany debates have been had over the merits of "cancel culture," but how do these moments of outrage actually affect artists' numbers?By Noah John
- Pop CultureForbes Reveals TikTok's Biggest Earners With Addison Rae LeadingMaybe The Kid LAROI was onto something... By Noah John
- Pop CultureRihanna Graces Harper's Bazaar With FENTY VisionSpeaking with Bazaar, the pop star turned beauty mogul shared the inspiration behind her brand. By Noah John
- TVDoja Cat, BTS & J Balvin To Perform At 2020 MTV VMAsThe event will be the first held inside the Barclays Center since Covid-19 shutdowns. By Noah John
- RandomJeff Bezos Net Worth Increased By $13 Billion In Just One DayNot a bad day for the Amazon CEO. By Noah John
- Pop CultureNetflix Reveals Its 10 Most Popular Original MoviesThe powerhouse streaming service has finally given some insight into its numbers. By Noah John
- Pop CultureMichelle Obama To Host New PodcastThe show will launch on July 29th and already features an interesting guest lineup. By Noah John
- CrimeBlack Protesters In NYC Charged With Felonies More Than White Protestors, Data ShowsData from the NYS Attorney General's Office shows that black protestors are much more likely to face serious charges. By Noah John
- PoliticsDonald Trump Goes Off On Supreme Court For Tax Returns DecisionThe president went off once again on twitter, branding the decision unfair. By Noah John
- Pop CultureZendaya & John David Washington Secretly Filmed Movie With "Euphoria" CreatorThe Sam Levinson-directed film is likely the first feature to be shot during the pandemic. By Noah John
- Pop CultureBill Nye Goes Viral After Blasting Coronavirus Mask Detractors On TikTokThe TV star scientist went off on those refusing to cover-up in a viral TikTok post. By Noah John
- StreetwearVans & Supreme Link For New "Distressed Denim" PackThe new pack features renovations of the classic SK8-Hi Pro and Slip on Pro models, available in black and blue colorways. By Noah John
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp & Amber Heard Latest Court Appearance Results In Wild ClaimsThe actor admitted to taking "every drug known to man" but vehemently denied being a "wife beater." By Noah John
- TVCharlamagne Tha God Is Getting His Own Talk ShowThe weekly segment is planned to hit screens this fall. By Noah John
- RandomJennifer Lopez Expands Real Estate Collection With Encino MansionThe $1.4 property is just another addition to the couple's already dazzling assembly. By Noah John
- PoliticsNational Guard Deployed To Atlanta Following 31 Weekend ShootingsKemp made the decision in response to several fatal shootings over the 4th of July weekend. By Noah John
- PoliticsDonald Trump Cheated On His SATs According To NieceThe President's niece revealed the not-so-shocking news in her new book. By Noah John
- Politics#BlackoutDay2020: Everything You Need to KnowThe #BlackoutDay2020campaign calls black Americans to flex their economic power by avoiding all purchases.By Noah John
- TVAll The New Netflix Releases July 2020We round up the new additions to Netflix's streaming service for the month of July.By Noah John
- TV"Ellen" Producers Deny Cancellation RumorsEllen's show was rumored to be on the chopping block due to declining ratings and poor employee treatment. By Noah John
- LifeCalifornia Governor Shuts Down Restaurants & More Amid COVID-19 SpikeThe decision, which will effect 75% of California, was made in response to a new spike in COVID-19 cases. By Noah John
- Pop CultureSia Stopped Child Actress Maddie Ziegler From Flying With Harvey WeinsteinSia revealed details of an incident between Maddie Ziegler and Harvey Weinstein during a recent appearance on the Zach Sang show. By Noah John
- TVNetflix Drops "Fatal Affair" Trailer Starring Nia Long & Omar EppsThe new domestic-thriller series is set to release on July 16 via Netflix. By Noah John
- MoviesBen Affleck Will Reportedly Return As BatmanBen Affleck recently inked a deal with Warner Bros, but the exact terms are unclear. By Noah John
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Declared The Richest Man Of All TimeAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now worth over $172 billion, being declared the richest man of all time.By Noah John
- RandomMan Dies From COVID-19 One Day After Regretting "Stupidity" For PartyingThomas Macias of Southern California passed away just one day after expressing his regret for breaking quarantine on Facebook. By Noah John
- Pop CultureNorth West Celebrates 7th Birthday "Wyoming Style" With Kim, Kanye & More: PhotosNorth West turned seven years old recently, and her family celebrated with a country-themed bash.By Noah John
- TVNetflix Announces Two Part "Ozark" Final Season"Ozark" has been renewed for a fourth season.By Noah John
- Pop CultureNew "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Movie In The Works With Seth RogenThe animated CG film will be made in partnership with Point Grey Pictures.By Noah John
- Crime"Mythbusters" Star Adam Savage Accused Of Raping His SisterSavage is facing a lawsuit for a series of assaults he allegedly committed as a youth in the late 70s. By Noah John
- RandomPaul Walker's Daughter Shares Heart Warming Photo With Vin Diesel's ChildrenMeadow Walker took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the family. By Noah John
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Tease "Wedding Crashers" SequelFerrell says the sequel is "being written." By Noah John
- Pop CultureDisney Addresses Splash Mountain Racist History With Re-Branding DecisionDisney will remodel the famous ride with characters from "The Princess and the Frog." By Noah John