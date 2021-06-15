security guard
- MusicTravis Scott Goes Off On Security Guard During Concert: WatchTravis Scott told the security guard he's "got to go."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Has Her Security Carry Her OffstageA new video of Sexyy Red has fans cracking up.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Had A Security Guard Turning Up At His Show: WatchA security guard at Drake's Atlanta show was enjoying himself. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSexyy Red Snaps At "Rent-A-Cop" For Walking In Front Of Her Photo ShootSexyy Red wasn't happy when her shoot got interrupted.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNBA Youngboy's Security Guard Explains Why He Didn't Stop FoolioYoungboy's security guard is giving a long-overdue explanation.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's Fans Go Wild Over Her Long-Time Security Guard, Julius, She Reacts: WatchSorry Bey, your Hive belongs to Julius now.By Hayley Hynes
- Gram6ix9ine's Bodyguard Wants To Fight His Attackers For $10K: "If You Lose You Die"6ix9ine's bodyguard speaks out and challenges the rapper's attackers to fight him for $10K. By Aron A.
- SportsMegan Thee Stallion's "Missing" Guard Said To Be At FIFA World Cup, Other Security Denies RumourPhotos of Justin Edison appeared to surface online earlier this week, but the account owner is claiming a case of mistaken identity.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSecurity Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks OutThe security guard present during the shooting of PnB Rock detailed administering first aid to the late rapper before paramedics arrived.By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reveals How He'd Like His Legacy To Be RememberedKendrick Lamar's full interview with Jazzy World is out now. By Aron A.
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying To "Love"Kendrick Lamar spoke about the viral video of a security guard crying to his performance of "Love."By Cole Blake
- MusicNew Video Shows Security Guard Sobbing During Kendrick Lamar ConcertKendrick Lamar's music just has an effect.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureFan Shoved Off Stage After Trying To Touch Lil BabyLil Baby stepped back and let his guards do their job after a fan tried to rush him.By Lawrencia Grose
- ViralCardi B's Security Guard Spotted Riding On Disneyland's Famous Teacup Ride: Watch"Lol he know he enjoying that shit," Tory Lanez commented on the Instagram upload.By Hayley Hynes
- GramDrake Has Security Guard On Watch While He VacationsDrake shows off his sturdy security guard keeping watch while he frolics in the water.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureFarrah Abraham Arrested After Allegedly Slapping A Security GuardFarrah Abraham has been arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Wayne's Bodyguard To Press Charges In Gun CaseLil Wayne might face charges for allegedly pulling a gun on his bodyguard.By Cole Blake
- GossipLil Wayne Reportedly Threatened Bodyguard With AR-15 Gun At His HomeLil Wayne reportedly threatened his bodyguard with a gun after suspecting that he was secretly taking pictures of him and leaking them to the media.By Alex Zidel
- GramDruski Shares Why He's So Terrified Of Drake's BodyguardDruski shares videos of Drake's bodyguard going "super Saiyan" inside the club.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAstroworld Security Guard Says He Was Hired "On The Spot" With No Concert ExperienceA security guard at Astroworld says he was hired without having ever been to a concert before.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTwo 15-Year-Olds Charged For Shooting Mall Security Guard In AtlantaThe teens were charged for allegedly shooting a mall security guard in Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall. By Madusa S.
- GossipPooh Shiesty's Alleged Shooting Victim Changes His StoryThe security guard who claimed he was shot by rapper Pooh Shiesty claims he was under the influence of painkillers when he provided a police statement.By Alex Zidel