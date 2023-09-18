Sexyy Red Snaps At “Rent-A-Cop” For Walking In Front Of Her Photo Shoot

A new video of Sexyy Red just hit the internet that is grabbing the attention of fans and haters alike. In the clip, she's just trying to take some photos on what looks like a sidewalk but gets interrupted. "Walk behind, you see I'm taking a picture," the rapper says to a security guard who is walking down the street. Unfortunately for her, he ignores that request and walks right in front of the camera. Red doesn't really seem to appreciate that and keeps talking to him well after he's walked past.

"I don't care about you. Security guard, get your a*s whooped out here on god," Sexyy Red responds after he walks between her and the camera. "Fake police. Rent-a-cop. You don't walk in front of my picture," she concludes as she returns to posing. In the pictures themselves she's sporting a fittingly red outfit with one of her own hats and what looks like a detailed leather bag. It's unclear what the pictures are specifically for but probably safe to say that the security guard won't be appearing in any of them. Check out the video of the entire interaction below.

Sexyy Red Doesn't Appreciate Security Guard

Some fans are finding it hilarious that Sexyy Red responded to someone walking past her camera while barely even acknowledging a fight breaking out at a recent show. A video made the rounds of Red performing "SkeeYee" while some girls get into an absolute brawl in the crowd. The rapper seems completely unbothered by the fight which is happening pretty close to her as she continues rapping the song.

After weeks of teasing a new remix coming soon Sexyy Red and Lil Durk finally dropped over the weekend. The pair teamed up for a new single called "Hellcats SRTs 2." The track is a remix of a song from Red's debut album Hood Hottest Princess which dropped earlier this year. What do you think of Sexyy Red snapping at a security guard for walking in front of her photoshoot? Let us know in the comment section below.

