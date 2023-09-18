Sexyy Red Says She Doesn’t Need To Diss Other Rappers Or Sign A Record Deal

Sexyy Red doesn’t need a lot of the things others rappers rely on to break out.

Sexyy Red is having an absolutely massive breakout 2023 and she's doing it without some of the tactics that can typically get new artists in the door. She recently sat down with Interview Magazine to discuss some of the things she's doing differently than other artists. One of those is seeking out a major label deal. Despite collaborating with some of the biggest artists in rap, Red isn't signed to a major label and she doesn't want to be. “I’m not even looking for no deal, for real," she says.

In a year where some other breakout stars like Ice Spice, Latto, and Coi Leray are beefing, Sexyy Red hasn't picked many fights. That turned out to be on purpose. “[Diss tracks] be fun but I think they cause drama. Soon as you diss someone something happen to you. You know how it is.” Those aren't the only common activities she's passing up on either. She also claims that she doesn't drink and when prompted for a reason she gave an answer only she could. “Liquor stink.” Check out the full interview below.

Sexyy Red Doesn't Need Drinks, Beef, Or A Label

Over the weekend Sexyy Red released a collaboration she's been teasing for weeks. She dropped a remix to her track "Hellcats SRTs" alongside Lil Durk. The pair had been playfully taking shots at each other on social media and deflecting blame for how long the song was taking onto each other for weeks leading up to its release.

Sexyy Red also managed another impressive feat last week. Billboard introduced a brand new chart specifically designed to track the biggest songs on TikTok. In the very first edition of the chart Red herself took up the very top spot with her viral hit "SkeeyYee." She held off superstars like Taylor Swift and Doja Cat to claim the first-ever number-one hit on the TikTok Top 50. What do you think of some of Sexyy Red's unique claims in her new interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

