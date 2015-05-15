major label
- MusicFivio Foreign Explains What He Did With His 1.7 Million Signing BonusFans in the comments clowned him for some of his choices.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMeek Mill Seeking Major Distributor For "Dream Chaser Records"Maybe the Philly MC can hit up his old friend and frequent collaborator Rick Ross for some assistance on this matter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Says She Doesn't Need To Diss Other Rappers Or Sign A Record DealSexyy Red doesn't need a lot of the things others rappers rely on to break out.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicScar Lip Signed To Epic RecordsScar Lip recently credited supporters like Cardi B and Boosie for her success.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice Speaks On Signing To A Major LabelNot many rising stars get ownership of their masters and publishing in a major label deal right out the gate. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBrent Faiyaz Shuts Down Major Label Deals In Favour Of Staying IndependentAlong with his new partnership with UnitedMasters, Faiyaz announced today that he'll be heading out on tour through the latter half of 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicArtificial Intelligence-Powered Rapper Signs To Major LabelThe virtual rapper FN Meka just landed a real deal.By Rex Provost
- MusicRuss On Major Labels: "The Juice Isn't Worth The Squeeze"Russ still isn't a proponent of the major label route.By Quam Odunsi
- Music"Whoopty" Rapper CJ Signs With Warner RecordsIt's time to meet the Staten Island rapper. By Faysia Green
- MusicThe Game Warns Rappers To Stay IndependentThe Game goes on passionate Twitter rant imploring artists to avoid major labels at all cost, reiterating the importance of ownership. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentFreddie Gibbs Wrote "Bandana" With The Intention Of Never Rapping Again & Created The Album Of The YearINTERVIEW: Freddie Gibbs talks Madlib, "Bandana" guest appearances, and finally making it to the majors. By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Announces New Deal With KeepCool/RCA RecordsFreddie Gibbs hits the majors.By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Set To Release "Bandana" Through Major LabelThis is the first time Freddie Gibbs will be releasing music through a major label since leaving Interscope.By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe Very Common Predicament Of Lil Uzi VertThe story of Lil Uzi Vert being held hostage by his record label is serious, but it's all too common among young artists. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicSpotify Has Direct Record Deals In The Works: ReportIs Spotify becoming a record label?By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicFlipp Dinero Signs Deal With DJ Khaled, Epic Records & Cinematic Music GroupFlipp Dinero joins the We The Best Music Group family.By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD Inks $3 Million Record Deal With InterscopeJuice WRLD is truly taking over the world.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Warns Artists Not To Sign To Rappers Or DJ'sDid Lil Uzi Vert just shade DJ Drama?By Aron A.
- MusicAtlanta's SahBabii Signs A Deal With Warner Bros.The major label has picked up SahBabii's breakout hit, "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick." By Angus Walker
- NewsDave East Signs With Def JamDave East casually announces a major label deal during his Breakfast Club interview.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsChance The Rapper Says Malia Obama & President Obama Listen To "Coloring Book"Chance The Rapper discusses not signing to a major label and "Coloring Book" in a new GQ profile.By Rose Lilah
- NewsOG Maco Says He Signed A Major Label DealOG Maco takes to twitter to announce to fans that he's locked in a major label deal.By Rose Lilah