Meek Mill Seeking Major Distributor For “Dream Chaser Records”

Meek Mill needs help, and though fans might not be able to do much, they can annoy major labels as much as possible to complete the mission. Moreover, he recently took to Twitter to ask for assistance in taking his endeavors, career, and artistic oversight to new heights. "Looking for major distribution for 'DREAM CHASER RECORDS' asap!" the Philly MC expressed on the social media platform on Thursday (November 2). What's more is that he actually has a couple of options if he wanted to get in touch with the game to find a loophole around this. Furthermore, that's because if the Roc Nation affiliate is taking to Twitter for this, maybe he hasn't had much luck by traditional means.

As such, perhaps his good friend and frequent collaborator Rick Ross, who's dropping a collab album with him very soon, could help. After all, Rozay offered to distribute Kanye West's new album and seemed very open to the idea. Of course, that comes with a lot of public baggage due to Ye's controversial statements and behavior as of late, but what better way to get press than to ruffle some feathers? Overall, it stands to reason that a partnership between Dream Chasers and Maybach Music Group would be a fitting and fruitful venture for Meek Mill.

Meek Mill Issues A Call For A Major Distributor To Help Dream Chasers

Not only that, but this is especially relevant considering the major developments and strides that he's made in his career recently. For example, Meek Mill recently announced that authorities officially and fully cleared his criminal record, overcoming a tumultuous and far too cumbersome part of his life and career that is too deep to sum up quickly. In addition, he also revealed that his next album will be a sequel to Championships, establishing more legacy within his career. Hopefully the 36-year-old is able to carry out his goals with or without this major distribution.

Meanwhile, it's undeniable that it would certainly be a boost. We don't know exactly what this is for, though; is it for his own projects or does he want stronger resources to uplift his own artists? Either way, both goals are attainable at the same time. For more news and the latest updates on Meek Mill, stay logged into HNHH.

