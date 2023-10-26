Meek Mill Reveals His Criminal Record Is Officially Clean

Meek Mill's criminal history is a complicated and infamous one, and one that dogged him for much more of his career than he deserved. Moreover, he became a face for prison reform in hip-hop and has done his part to contribute to more social change within governance, communities, and more. However, the Philly MC hadn't fully escaped these experiences when it came to his everyday life... until very recently. During an appearance on The Morning Hustle show that will air on Friday (October 27), he revealed that authorities officially, fully, and finally cleared his criminal record for good. Rick Ross was also there to celebrate this, as they were promoting their upcoming collab album, Too Good To Be True.

"My record was still showing up as if I was a [person with felony charges], if I tried to do anything, like, normal," Meek Mill remarked. "And the system- it took a few months to go by, but I got the letter yesterday telling me that my record is officially clean." Of course, Rozay was also very excited, and essentially acted as his hype man for this monumental moment in his life and career. "You already know that boy Meek Mill record clean!" Rick Ross expressed.

Meek Mill Announces His Clean Criminal Record: Watch

Furthermore, this is fitting, considering that back in January of 2023, Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf issued the DC4 MC an official pardon. "The Board of Pardons, after full hearing, upon due public notice, and in open session, have recommended to me, in writing, with the reason therefor, the pardon of the said Robert R. Williams," Meek Mill's certificate of pardon reads. "[This] recommendation and reasons have been filed in the office of the Lieutenant Governor. Given under my hand and the Great Seal of the State, at the City of Harrisburg, this 12th day of January in the year of our Lord 2023. By the governor, Tom Wolf."

"I have taken this process very seriously," Wolf shared in a statement. "Reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact. Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it. A record prevents positive forward motion in a person’s life, and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities." Congratulations to Meek Mill, and for more news and the latest updates on him, keep checking in with HNHH.

