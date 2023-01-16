Boosie Badazz shared praise for Meek Mill on Twitter, Saturday, after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pardoned the Philadelphia rapper. Wolf gave out pardons to a total of 369 recipients during the week.

“@MeekMill Mill GOT A PARDON!!,” Boosie wrote in his post. “THATS SUM Powefulshit [hands raised emoji]!! THATS REAL POWER!! U N YOUR TEAM CAN CHANGE LAWS N BRING ALOT OF REAL ONES HOME FROM PRISON WHO HAVE BEEN WRONGED!! KEEP GOING YOUNG KING [crown emoji] I BELIEVE YOU CAN MAKE SOME CHANGES FOR THE ONES GONE #mademesmilethismorning”

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In another post, Boosie further added: “LOUISIANA CAN I GET A PARDON?”

Meek had been convicted on firearms and drug charges back in 2008. He also received a two-to-four-year prison sentence for violating his probation a decade later.

I’m only gone do more for my community on god,” Meek wrote on social media after the pardon.

In total, Wolf has now pardoned 2,540 Pennsylvanians since taking office in 2015.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact,” Wolf said in a statement. “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”

He continued: “A record prevents positive forward motion in a person’s life, and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”

Check out Boosie Badazz’s tweets regarding Meek Mill below.

