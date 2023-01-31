Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.

“MOST YALL RAPPERS SHOULD GET WIT LIVE NATION AND DO A [rat emojis] TOUR,” Scooter wrote initially.

“I AGREE PUT ALL THE RATS ON TOUR N LET ALL THE RATS FANS GO TO THEY CONCERTS‼️” Boosie wrote. “FEED EVERYBODY DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHEESE AT THE CONCESSION‼️ ALSO POST THE NAMES OF EVERYBODY THEY SNITCHED ON BEHIND THEM ON THE SCREEN‼️ WHO GO BOOK THE RAT TOUR.”

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Boosie wasn’t the only rapper to agree with Scooter. When the post was recirculated by Akademiks, Symba commented, admitting that the lineup of the “tour would be [fire emoji].”

This is far from the first time Boosie has criticized artists for working with the law. He’s previously called on Funk Flex to ban Tekashi 6ix9ine from his radio show in response to his snitching. He also labeled Gunna a “rat” for accepting a plea deal for his involvement in the YSL RICO case.

“Rat,” Boosie recently wrote on Twitter addressing Gunna, while adding several rodent emojis. “THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS [IN] MY EYES MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️U KNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS. WELL WHO ELSE WAS [IN] THE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH.”

Check out Boosie’s tweet tagging Young Scooter below.

@youngscooter I AGREE PUT ALL THE RATS ON TOUR N LET ALL THE RATS FANS GO TO THEY CONCERTS‼️FEED EVERYBODY DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHEESE AT THE CONCESSION‼️ALSO POST THE NAMES OF EVERYBODY THEY SNITCHED ON BEHIND THEM ON THE SCREEN ‼️WHO GO BOOK THE RAT TOUR 😁😁😁 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 30, 2023

[Via]