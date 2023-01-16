Once again, Tekashi 6ix9ine is ruffling feathers, and Funk Flex shared a few thoughts. 6ix9ine, along with several other artists, has been vocal about Gunna taking a plea deal in the YSL Rico case. Gunna was the first of eight co-defendants to cop to a plea, sparking a wide range of discussions regarding snitching.

The rapper’s attorney has clarified that Gunna didn’t cooperate with the authorities. However, there seems to be an “unfollow” trend happening at the moment, and it’s reported that rappers like Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Polo G have quietly deleted Gunna.

Read More: 6ix9ine Trolls Gunna In Latest IG Post

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine has made Gunna a target. He’s compared the response to his legal controversy to that of the Georgia hitmaker, and Funk Flex chimed in with a post where he says he’s no longer boycotting 6ix9ine’s music.

“OBVIOUSLY ACCORDING TO REPORTS… 😂😂😂😂😂😂 THE TREND AMONGST ALOT OF CURRENT RAPPERS (SINCE AND BEFORE 6IX 9INE) CONSIST OF COOPERATING AND TESTIFYING!” the Hot 97 icon wrote a caption to an Instagram post.

Flex also added that “many of your favorite [artists] cooperate with law enforcement.” He said he didn’t want to name names.

“MAN WHO WE KIDDING… ITS SEEMS THAT THESE NEW RAPPERS AINT DOING 10-20 YEARS WITH / FOR NOBODY! (THEY NOT DOING 5 YEARS) 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

Flex also said Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, Fetty Wap, Boosie Badazz, and Young Thus “are the last of the stand up tradition.” He was seemingly referencing the rappers who did their prison time.

The post ended with Funk Flex telling Tekashi to send over his new music. This certainly caused a stir in Hip Hop circles, so let us know if you agree with Flex.