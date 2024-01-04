ysl rico
- MusicMetro Boomin Blasts Users Spreading Misinformation About YSL Defense LawyerAs the producer correctly noted, Nicole Fegan is not Thugger's attorney, but rather a legal representative for YSL.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Fans React To YSL Defense Attorney Nicole Fegan's Arrest & BondThe lawyer was charged with participation in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to tamper with evidence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYSL Defense Attorney Arrested On Gang Related ChargesThe charges come after a quiet period for new developments in the trial itself. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug And Gunna 2017 Arrest Photos Shown In YSL TrialFans honed in on the shirt Thug is wearing in the pictures.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug Jail Cell Was Searched Back In 2022, Body Cam Footage Surfaces OnlineThe YSL RICO trial is still underway. By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsYoung Thug Called Out For Jerrika Karlae Photo In His Cell Following Mariah The Scientist LeakFans think Mariah The Scientist is being played.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Rips Young Thug Judge To Shreds After Vulnerable Mariah The Scientist Jail Call Video Surfaces OnlineDrake was not impressed with what took place last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Thug's Attorney Uses Snoop Dogg's Super Bowl Performance As Evidence In TrialIt's the newest piece of hip-hop culture to come up in the high-profile trial.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL Trial: State Motions To Block RICO Case's Live StreamGiven how prosecutors have interpreted public and spectator interference in these proceedings, they want to lessen risk of harm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James And Serena Williams Brought Up In YSL RICO TrialJames was part of some cross-examination by the defense.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug's Defense Plays Old Rich Gang Song In Court For Cross ExaminationIt's the latest development in a wild week for the YSL RICO case.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug's Juice WRLD Tribute Jacket Called Out By DA In CourtOne of YSL's co-founders clarified what the jacket means.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeYoung Thug's Brother Shares A Message To Him From Behind BarsThe YSL RICO trial is once again in full swing.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTrontavious Stephens' YSL Testimony Leaves Us Laughing As He Evades Snitching QuestionsWhile Stephens is "aware" of the term's existence, it has no personal meaning to him, he told the court this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Thug Suicide Vest Theory Disproved After Rapper's Court AppearanceMany folks brought forth plenty of theories as to what Thugger wore under his sweater in court, which turned out to be harmless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares