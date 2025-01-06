YSL Mondo Laments How Gunna Was The Only YSL Codefendant To Have Plea Deal On Video

NHL: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
Apr 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper and singer Gunna attends a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While YSL Mondo understands Gunna's position, he felt more hurt by this footage than angry.

YSL Mondo recently gave his take on the Gunna and YSL RICO trial situation during a recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV. Moreover, he spoke on how Wunna was the only one with a similar plea deal to his codefendants who was actually recorded and how he probably wouldn't have been charged with anything if he didn't take the deal anyway. There's a lot of speculation and debate around how to interpret his plea deal, but it's clear that neither conclusion around these snitching allegations fully explains the story.

"He was the only one that was on video," YSL Mondo remarked concerning Gunna. "It threw me off, man. 'Cause I'm, like... Bro, I know you ain't did nothing, bro. You know you ain't did nothing, bro. So you mean to tell me you just gon' go in there and just throw everybody under the bus? Like, you know you ain't did s**t. All you had to do was just sit down and ride it out, my brother. It's alright, like, you was around [Young Thug]. You know what's going on. And if you saying you my dog, ride this s**t out with me. You know you ain't did nothing, brother. Ride it out. You gon' throw me under the bus? Like, you're basically saying f**k me, everybody fight for themselves type s**t.

YSL Mondo Speaks On Gunna

"That's what hurt me," YSL Mondo continued. "I wasn't really mad, it was more hurt. Damn, these n***as folding on my brother. Y'all folding on him, bro. Y'all throwing him under the bus, y'all taking pleas and all these olds s**ts saying 'Yes' to certain s**t. And then Gunna, you got pulled over with [Young Thug] one day with some s**t in the car. You're basically saying none of that s**t's yours, it's his. That's what really f***ed me up. It wasn't the 'Yes' about YSL being a gang. It was the s**t about you being in the car with bro and you basically saying none of that s**t yours, it's all his. You said yes to that s**t. You said no, it wasn't yours, yes, it was his s**t.

"Like, that s**t threw me off, bro," YSL Mondo concluded. "'Cause I'm like, [Young Thug] changed a lot of you guys' lives and y'all just said 'F**k him,' basically. [...] [Gunna] really didn't want to [answer affirmatively to questions during his plea deal]. He knew he was doing something wrong, he knew that s**t. 'Cause in the back of his brain, he's thinking about, 'I'm finna go home. I get to go home. Yes, ma'am.' So, you know, he folded, man. He folded. He definitely folded, he folded under pressure."

