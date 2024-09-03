YSL Co-Founder Mondo Clowns YSL Woody For Claiming He's "Outside"

Mondo wasn't impressed.

YSL Woody has achieved infamy. The YSL member was not particularly well-known prior to the group's RICO charge, but he's become the star witness in the subsequent trial. And despite becoming the best known "rat" in the rap since Takeshi 6ix9ine, YSL Woody has continued to flex online. The rapper heard that YSL co-founder YSL Mondo had some criticisms for him during a recent interview. In response, he took to Instagram Live and proved he was very much "outside." It didn't convince his YSL peer.

"I be outside like the motherf*ckin' sun," YSL Woody tells his viewers. He proceeds to hop in a car and show off a duffle bag full of cash. "Y'all know how I'm coming," he continues. "Pull up and get it!" YSL Woody then makes direct reference to the YSL Mondo interview. "Y'all n**gas stop playing," he stated. "Keep me out these interviews." Woody doesn't mentioned Mondo by name, but it's very clear that he has the co-founder in mind. So clear, in fact that Mondo responded to the Woody flex video with an IG Live of his own.

YSL Mondo Claims Woody Will Never Be Respected

To put it simply, YSL Mondo was no impressed. "You ain't nowhere but in your surrounding area," he camly stated. "Ain't nowhere where I'm at. You just got the internet, boogie woogie a*s, folks who ain't from Atlanta type sh*t from around the way." YSL took it a step further, and undermined YSL Woody for showcasing money in his car. "You ride around with every dime that you own on you," Mondo explained. "That ain't no money my brother, go get you a bank account, my boy."