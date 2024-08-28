YSL RICO Trial: Lil Woody Admits To Making Up Fake People To Snitch On

Lil Woody says that's what he does.

Lil Woody admitted to making up to people by the name of “Lil Mike” and “Quez" during the latest hearing in the YSL RICO trial. Speaking on the stand, he admitted that he used those two names in the past to get the police off his back. A clip of the moment is circulating on social media.

The man questioning Woody begins by explaining that two detectives on the case have never even heard of “Lil Mike” and “Quez." He continues: "Mr. Copeland, Lil Mike is not a real person is he?" to which Woody admits, "No." From there he adds: "You invented a person out of thin air correct?" which Woody also confirmed. "You invented those people to take the heat off of you and put it on fictional character," he concludes.

Woody's been making all kinds of headlines for his behavior on the stand in recent days. At one point, he attempted to get Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, to say the n-word as he read aloud a quote. In another instance, he admitted to lying to police about the rapper back in 2015. “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” he said. “Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”